Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/20/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

COPART, INC. (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The Company provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles over the Internet through the Company's Virtual Bidding Third Generation (VB3) Internet auction-style sales technology. The Company sells vehicles principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, exporters, and directly to the general public. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International. Its service offerings include Copart Access, Copart ProQuote, IntelliSeller and Estimating Services. Through Copart Access, it enables Internet-based service for vehicle sellers to assign vehicles for sale, check sales calendars, view vehicle images and history, Its vehicle sellers consist primarily of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COPART, INC.

CPRT Guru Analysis

CPRT Fundamental Analysis

COSTAR GROUP INC (CSGP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CoStar Group, Inc. is a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the United States (U.S.) and United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provides online marketplaces for commercial real estate, apartment rentals, residential real estate, land for sale and businesses for sale. The Company manages its business geographically in two segments: North America, which includes the United States and Canada, and International, which primarily includes Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. It also offers online platforms that manage workflow and marketing for residential real estate agents and brokers and provides a portal for homebuyers to view residential property listings. Its services are primarily derived from a database of building-specific information and offer customers specialized tools for accessing, analyzing and using its information. The Company's brands include CoStar, STR, Apartments.com, LoopNet, Homes.com, Homesnap, Ten-X, BizBuySell and Land.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COSTAR GROUP INC

CSGP Guru Analysis

CSGP Fundamental Analysis

SAIA INC (SAIA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across North America. Its subsidiary, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), is a LTL carrier that serves 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 191 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and one warehouse, and also owns approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SAIA INC

SAIA Guru Analysis

SAIA Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.