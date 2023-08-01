Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/1/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC. (HTLD) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in short, medium, and long-haul truckload carrier and transportation services. The Company provides truckload services across the United States, Mexico, and parts of Canada. These truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offer truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and Mexico logistics services. Its primary customers include retailers, manufacturers and parcel carriers. Its over-the-road tractors are equipped with mobile communication systems. It operates approximately 33 terminal facilities throughout the United States and one in Mexico. The Company's subsidiaries include Heartland Express, Inc. of Iowa, Heartland Express Services, Inc., Heartland Express Maintenance Services, Inc., Midwest Holding Group, LLC, Millis Transfer, LLC, Smith Transport, Inc., Smith Trucking, Inc. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

HTLD Guru Analysis

HTLD Fundamental Analysis

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. (PATK) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and materials serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the recreational vehicle (RV), marine, manufactured housing (MH) and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Manufacturing, which offers laminated products for furniture, shelving, walls and countertops; decorative vinyl, wrapped vinyl, paper laminated panels and vinyl printing; solid surface, granite and quartz countertops; fabricated aluminum products; and other products, and Distribution segment, which provides pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, interior and exterior lighting products, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, transportation and logistics services and other products. It operates through a network that includes approximately 185 manufacturing plants and 67 warehouse and distribution facilities located in 23 states with presence in Mexico, China and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

PATK Guru Analysis

PATK Fundamental Analysis

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HSII) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is an advisory firm providing executive search, consulting and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The Company provides its services to a range of clients through the expertise of approximately 460 consultants located in many cities around the world. The Company's service offerings include Executive Search, On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting. Executive search firms are generally separated into two broad categories: retained search and contingency search. Its on-demand services provide clients seamless on-demand access to top independent talent, including professionals with deep industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, project-based initiatives. Heidrick Consulting offers its clients groundbreaking approaches to human capital development through a myriad of solutions, ranging from leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

HSII Guru Analysis

HSII Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.