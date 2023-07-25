Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 7/25/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC (SNDR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schneider National, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of surface transportation and logistics solutions in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment consists of over-the-road freight transportation through the dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment consists of door-to-door containers on flat car service through a combination of rail and dray transportation, in association with its rail providers. The Logistics segment consists of asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services. The Company offers truckload, intermodal, and logistics services to a diverse customer base throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. (BXC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products in the United States. The Company provides both branded and private-label stock keeping units (SKUs) across product categories, such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. The Company distributes its products in two principal categories: specialty products and structural products. Specialty products include items such as engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products. Structural products include items such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand board, rebar, and remesh and other wood products primarily used for structural support in construction projects. The Company also offers a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers, including inventory stocking; intermodal distribution services; milling and fabrication services, and backhaul services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHNGTN INC (EXPD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides a full suite of global logistics services, offering customers an international network of people and integrated information systems to support the movement and positioning of goods. The Company, as a third-party logistics provider, purchases cargo space from carriers, such as airlines, ocean shipping lines, and trucking lines on a volume basis and resell that space to its customers. It provides a range of transportation services and customer solutions, such as customs brokerage, order management, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other customized logistics. Its primary services include airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, and customs brokerage and other services. In addition, its Project Cargo unit handles special project shipments that move via a single method or combination of air, ocean, and/or ground transportation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hub Group, Inc. is a supply chain solutions provider, which offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management services. The Company's service offerings include a full range of freight transportation and logistics services, some of which are provided by assets the Company owns and operates, and some of which are provided by third parties with whom it contracts. Its transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed, temperature-controlled, dedicated and regional trucking. Its logistics services include full outsource logistics solutions, transportation management services, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, parcel and international services. The Company serves a diversified customer base in a range of industries, including retail, consumer products and durable goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. (HCSG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of healthcare facilities, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. It operates through two segments: housekeeping, laundry, linen and other services (Housekeeping), and dietary department services (Dietary). Its Housekeeping service involves the management of a customers' housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing resident rooms and common areas of a customers' facilities, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens. Its Dietary segment consist of managing the customers' dietary department, which is responsible for food purchasing, meal preparation and providing professional dietitian services, including the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

