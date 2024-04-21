Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

COPART INC (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The Company offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and to the general public. It sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. It has approximately 250,000 vehicles available online every day with operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain and Spain. It provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation internet auction-style sales technology, VB3. Vehicle sellers consist primarily of insurance companies, but also include banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COPART INC

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC (ODFL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. It offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. It operates approximately 257 service center locations, of which the Company owns 233 and leases 24. Its service centers are responsible for the pickup and delivery of freight within their local service area. Its system offers its customers access to information such as freight tracking, shipping documents, rate quotes, rate databases, and account activity. The Company's integrated systems and customer service department provide its customers with a single point of contact to access information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC

FASTENAL CO (FAST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fastenal Company is engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is a distributor of threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, as well as miscellaneous supplies and hardware, such as pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire rope, struts, rivets, and related accessories. Its business tools include Fastenal Managed Inventory (FMI), Bin stock (FASTStock and FASTBin) and Industrial vending (FASTVend). It also invests in digital solutions that aim to deliver value for its customers, leverage local inventory for same-day solutions, and provide service. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets. It serves general and commercial contractors in non-residential end markets as well as farmers, truckers, railroads, oil exploration companies, oil production and refinement companies, mining companies, federal, state, and local governmental entities, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FASTENAL CO

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC (WTS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of products, solutions and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings. The Company's product lines include residential and commercial flow control products, such as backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and leak detection products; heating, ventilation and air conditioning and gas products, which include water heaters and heating solutions, hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications, custom heat and hot water solutions and hydronic pump groups; drainage and water re-use products, which includes drainage and engineered rainwater harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine and residential applications, and water quality products, such as point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration and scale prevention systems. The Company also offers commercial washroom and emergency safety products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC

MOOG INC (MOG.A) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems. The Company operates through four segments: Space and Defense, Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Industrial. Within the aerospace and defense market, its products and systems include primary and secondary flight controls and components for military aircraft, turreted weapon systems, tactical and strategic missile steering controls and various defense product components; primary and secondary flight controls and components for commercial aircraft; and satellite avionics, positioning controls and components, launcher thrust vector controls and components, as well as integrated space vehicles. In the industrial market, its products are used in a wide range of applications, including heavy industrial machinery used for metal forming and pressing, flight simulation motion control systems, energy exploration and generation products, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MOOG INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

