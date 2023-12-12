Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/12/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOW Inc. is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company supplies energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. It operates under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. The Company's global product offering includes consumable maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies, pipe, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions, and modular process, production, measurement and control equipment. It also offers procurement, warehouse and inventory management solutions as part of its supply chain and materials management offering. Its solutions include outsourcing portions or entire functions of its customers procurement, warehouse and inventory management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process and performance metrics reporting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MRC GLOBAL INC (MRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MRC Global Inc. is a global distributor of pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utility end-markets. It provides supply chain solutions and digital platforms to its customers. Its geographical segments include United States, Canada, and International. It offers a range of PVF, oilfield supply, valve automation and modification, measurement, instrumentation, and other general and specialty products from its network of over 9,000 suppliers. It provides a range of services, such as product testing, truck stocking, volume purchasing, technical support, engineering of control packages, pressure testing, documentation services, including material test records, assembly drawings and data sheets, inventory and zone store management, and warehousing. Its distribution network extends across the world, including United States, and western Canada, as well as Europe, Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of premium air conditioning and heating equipment. It conducts its business through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. AAON Oklahoma segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services standard, semi-custom, and custom heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, designs and produces controls solutions for all of its HVAC units, and sells retail parts to customers through its two retail part stores in Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as online. AAON Coil Products segment designs and manufactures a selection of its standard, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems. BASX segment provides product development design and manufacturing of custom engineered air handling systems, including data center cooling solutions, cleanroom HVAC systems, commercial/industrial HVAC systems, and modular solutions. Additionally, BASX designs and manufactures cleanroom environmental control systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ALAMO GROUP, INC. (ALG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alamo Group Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing and providing services of equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. The Company has two segments: Vegetation Management Division and Industrial Equipment Division. The Vegetation Management Division includes the operations of the mowing and forestry/tree care operations, Morbark and Dutch Power business units. The Industrial Equipment Division includes the Company's vocational truck business and other industrial operations, such as excavators, vacuum trucks, street sweepers and snow removal equipment. The Company's products include tractor-mounted and self-propelled mowers, zero-turn mowers, agricultural implements, tree and branch chippers, forestry/wood recycling equipment, street and parking lot sweepers, leaf and debris collection equipment, pothole patchers, vacuum trucks, hydro-excavation equipment, telescopic boom excavators, and snow removal equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hub Group, Inc. is a supply chain solutions provider, which offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management services. The Company's service offerings include a full range of freight transportation and logistics services, some of which are provided by assets the Company owns and operates, and some of which are provided by third parties with whom it contracts. Its transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed, temperature-controlled, dedicated and regional trucking. Its logistics services include full outsource logistics solutions, transportation management services, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, parcel and international services. The Company serves a diversified customer base in a range of industries, including retail, consumer products and durable goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

