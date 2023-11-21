Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/21/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. (AIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Its segments include Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The Machine Clothing segment supplies consumable permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications. It designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for each section of the paper machine and for every grade of paper. The MC segment also supplies engineered processing belts used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and textile industries. The Albany Engineered Composites segment provides highly engineered, advanced composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The AEC segment includes Albany Safran Composites, LLC (ASC), in which its customer, SAFRAN Group (SAFRAN), owns an interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

AIN Guru Analysis

AIN Fundamental Analysis

U-HAUL HOLDING CO (UHAL) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U-Haul Holding Company is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary U-Haul International, Inc. (U-Haul). The Company's primary focus is to provide its customers with a selection of moving rental equipment, convenient self-storage rental facilities and portable moving and storage units and related moving and self-storage products and services. The Company's segments include Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items and self-storage spaces to the household mover, as well as sales of moving supplies, towing accessories and propane. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling for U-Haul through regional offices across the United States and Canada. Life Insurance provides life and health insurance products primarily for the senior market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of U-HAUL HOLDING CO

UHAL Guru Analysis

UHAL Fundamental Analysis

SNAP-ON INC (SNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company's segments include the Commercial and Industrial Group, which serves a range of industrial and commercial customers worldwide, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education market segments, through direct and distributor channels; the Snap-on Tools Group, which provides vehicle service and repair technicians through its worldwide mobile tool distribution channel; Repair Systems and Information Group, which consists of business operations serving other professional vehicle repair customers worldwide, owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer dealerships, through direct and distributor channels, and Financial Services, which consists of the business operations of its finance subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SNAP-ON INC

SNA Guru Analysis

SNA Fundamental Analysis

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. (PATK) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and materials serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the recreational vehicle (RV), marine, manufactured housing (MH) and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Manufacturing, which offers laminated products for furniture, shelving, walls and countertops; decorative vinyl, wrapped vinyl, paper laminated panels and vinyl printing; solid surface, granite and quartz countertops; fabricated aluminum products; and other products, and Distribution segment, which provides pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, interior and exterior lighting products, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, transportation and logistics services and other products. It operates through a network that includes approximately 185 manufacturing plants and 67 warehouse and distribution facilities located in 23 states with presence in Mexico, China and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

PATK Guru Analysis

PATK Fundamental Analysis

AGCO CORPORATION (AGCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts throughout the world. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems. It provides telemetry-based fleet management tools, including remote monitoring and diagnostics, which help farmers improve uptime, machine and yield optimization, mixed fleet optimization and decision support. The Company's Precision Planting, Headsight and Intelligent Ag Solutions brands provide retrofit solutions to upgrade farmers existing equipment to improve their planting, liquid application and harvest operations. The Company's Precision Planting, Headsight, JCA and Intelligent Ag Solutions brands also sell precision agriculture solutions around the crop cycle to third party original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AGCO CORPORATION

AGCO Guru Analysis

AGCO Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.