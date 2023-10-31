Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/31/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

PROG HOLDINGS INC (PRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PROG Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company. The Company is engaged in providing payment options and inclusive consumer financial products. It operates through two segments: Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial. Progressive Leasing segment is an in-store, app-based, and e-commerce point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider. Progressive Leasing segment provides consumers with lease-purchase solutions through its point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce Website partners. It does so by purchasing the merchandise from the POS partners desired by customers and, in turn, leasing that merchandise to the customers through a cancellable lease-to-own transaction. Vive segment primarily serves customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending offers who desire to purchase goods and services from participating merchants. Vive offers customized programs with services that include revolving loans through private label and Vive-branded credit cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PROG HOLDINGS INC

PRG Guru Analysis

PRG Fundamental Analysis

AAR CORP (AIR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAR CORP. is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. The Company supports commercial and government customers through four segments: Parts Supply, Repair & Engineering, Integrated Solutions, and Expeditionary Services. The Parts Supply segment primarily consists of its sales of used serviceable engine and airframe parts and components and distribution of new parts. The Repair & Engineering segment primarily consists of its maintenance, repair, and overhaul services across airframes and components, including landing gear. The Integrated Solutions segment primarily consists of its fleet management and operations of customer-owned aircraft, customized performance-based supply chain logistics programs and others. The Expeditionary Services segment primarily consists of products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the United States and foreign governments and non-governmental organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AAR CORP

AIR Guru Analysis

AIR Fundamental Analysis

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP (FSS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through two segments: the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group is a manufacturer and supplier of a full range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, high-performance water blasting equipment, road-marking and line-removal equipment, dump truck bodies, trailers, and metal extraction support equipment. It manufactures vehicles and equipment in the United States and Canada that are sold under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, and TRUVAC brand names. The Safety and Security Systems Group is a manufacturer and supplier of comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP

FSS Guru Analysis

FSS Fundamental Analysis

GRACO INC. (GGG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graco Inc. is a manufacturing company. It supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in industrial and commercial applications. It operates through three segments: Contractor, Industrial and Process. Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint to walls and other structures, with product models for users ranging from do-it-yourself homeowners to professional contractors. This segment manufactures two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam (spray foam) and polyurea coatings. Industrial segment includes the Industrial and Powder divisions. The Industrial segment markets equipment and solutions for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. Process segment includes the Process and Lubrication divisions. The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRACO INC.

GGG Guru Analysis

GGG Fundamental Analysis

HEICO CORP (HEI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HEICO Corporation is a manufacturer of jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The Company operates through two segments: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). The FSG segment consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp. and their subsidiaries. The FSG segment designs and manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. In addition, the FSG segment repairs, overhauls and distributes jet engine and aircraft components, avionics and instruments for domestic and foreign commercial air carriers and aircraft repair companies, as well as military and business aircraft operators. The ETG segment consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. ETG segment designs, manufactures and sells various types of electronic, data and microwave, and electro-optical products, including infrared simulation and test equipment, laser rangefinder receivers and electrical power supplies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HEICO CORP

HEI Guru Analysis

HEI Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.