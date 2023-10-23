Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/23/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ENCORE WIRE CORP (WIRE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical wire and cables, which is used to distribute power from the transmission grid to the wall outlet or switch. The Company offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including service entrance unarmored (SEU), service entrance cable (SER), Photovoltaic, underground residential distribution wire (URD), tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable. The Company sells its products through manufacturers representatives to wholesale electrical distributors servicing the residential, commercial, industrial, and renewable energy sectors. The Company serves various markets, such as healthcare, data center, airport expansion, military bases, oil and gas, transit, wastewater treatment, school construction, and power generation. Its products are made in America at its vertically integrated site, Texas campus.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCORE WIRE CORP

WIRE Guru Analysis

WIRE Fundamental Analysis

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company's primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PFIZER INC.

PFE Guru Analysis

PFE Fundamental Analysis

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC (MHK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company's segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, quartz, porcelain slab countertops and other products, which it distributes primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Russia. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets its floor covering product lines, including carpets, rugs, carpet pads, laminate, resilient and wood flooring, which it distributes through its network of regional distribution centers and satellite warehouses. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, licenses and markets its wood flooring, laminate, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard and chipboard.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC

MHK Guru Analysis

MHK Fundamental Analysis

MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP (MGY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its assets consist of a total leasehold position of 688,033 gross (482,015 net) acres, including 43,022 gross (23,259 net) acres in the Karnes area and 645,011 gross (458,756 net) acres in the Giddings area. The Karnes County Assets are located in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa Counties, Texas, in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale. The acreage comprising the Karnes County Assets also includes the Austin Chalk formation overlying the Eagle Ford Shale. The Giddings Assets are located in Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Lee, Grimes, Montgomery, and Washington Counties, Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORP

MGY Guru Analysis

MGY Fundamental Analysis

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. (AIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Its segments include Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The Machine Clothing segment supplies consumable permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications. It designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for each section of the paper machine and for every grade of paper. The MC segment also supplies engineered processing belts used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and textile industries. The Albany Engineered Composites segment provides highly engineered, advanced composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The AEC segment includes Albany Safran Composites, LLC (ASC), in which its customer, SAFRAN Group (SAFRAN), owns an interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

AIN Guru Analysis

AIN Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.