Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/10/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company manufacture a range of products, including copper tube and fittings; line sets; PEX plastic tube and fittings; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; compressed gas valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; pressure vessels; coaxial heat exchangers; and insulated flexible duct systems. It operates in the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East and China. It operates through three segments, which include Piping Systems segment, which is composed of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller and Mueller Middle East; The Industrial Metals segment that is composed of Brass Rod, Impacts & Micro Gauge and Brass Value-Added Products, and Climate segment, which is composed of Refrigeration Products, Westermeyer, Turbotec, Flex Duct and Linesets, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC

MLI Guru Analysis

MLI Fundamental Analysis

NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOW Inc. is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company supplies energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. It operates under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. The Company's global product offering includes consumable maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies, pipe, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions, and modular process, production, measurement and control equipment. It also offers procurement, warehouse and inventory management solutions as part of its supply chain and materials management offering. Its solutions include outsourcing portions or entire functions of its customers procurement, warehouse and inventory management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process and performance metrics reporting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOW INC

DNOW Guru Analysis

DNOW Fundamental Analysis

MRC GLOBAL INC (MRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MRC Global Inc. is a global distributor of pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utility end-markets. It provides supply chain solutions and digital platforms to its customers. Its geographical segments include United States, Canada, and International. It offers a range of PVF, oilfield supply, valve automation and modification, measurement, instrumentation, and other general and specialty products from its network of over 9,000 suppliers. It provides a range of services, such as product testing, truck stocking, volume purchasing, technical support, engineering of control packages, pressure testing, documentation services, including material test records, assembly drawings and data sheets, inventory and zone store management, and warehousing. Its distribution network extends across the world, including United States, and western Canada, as well as Europe, Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MRC GLOBAL INC

MRC Guru Analysis

MRC Fundamental Analysis

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures. Its WWR is produced as either a standard or a specially engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold mainly to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC

IIIN Guru Analysis

IIIN Fundamental Analysis

AERSALE CORP (ASLE) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerSale Corporation is a provider of aftermarket commercial aircraft and engines (flight equipment) and their parts to airlines, leasing companies, manufacturers of original equipment, government and defense contractors, and repair and overhaul service providers. The Company's segments include Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). Asset Management Solutions segment comprised of activities that extract value from strategic asset acquisitions either as whole assets or by disassembling for used serviceable material (USM). Its TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, full heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, component maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as end-of-life disassembly services. The TechOps segment also includes MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AERSALE CORP

ASLE Guru Analysis

ASLE Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.