Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/9/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOW Inc. is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company supplies energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. It operates under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. The Company's global product offering includes consumable maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies, pipe, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions, and modular process, production, measurement and control equipment. It also offers procurement, warehouse and inventory management solutions as part of its supply chain and materials management offering. Its solutions include outsourcing portions or entire functions of its customers procurement, warehouse and inventory management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process and performance metrics reporting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of premium air conditioning and heating equipment. It conducts its business through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. AAON Oklahoma segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services standard, semi-custom, and custom heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, designs and produces controls solutions for all of its HVAC units, and sells retail parts to customers through its two retail part stores in Tulsa, Oklahoma as well as online. AAON Coil Products segment designs and manufactures a selection of its standard, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems. BASX segment provides product development design and manufacturing of custom engineered air handling systems, including data center cooling solutions, cleanroom HVAC systems, commercial/industrial HVAC systems, and modular solutions. Additionally, BASX designs and manufactures cleanroom environmental control systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ALAMO GROUP, INC. (ALG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alamo Group Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing and providing services of equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. The Company has two segments: Vegetation Management Division and Industrial Equipment Division. The Vegetation Management Division includes the operations of the mowing and forestry/tree care operations, Morbark and Dutch Power business units. The Industrial Equipment Division includes the Company's vocational truck business and other industrial operations, such as excavators, vacuum trucks, street sweepers and snow removal equipment. The Company's products include tractor-mounted and self-propelled mowers, zero-turn mowers, agricultural implements, tree and branch chippers, forestry/wood recycling equipment, street and parking lot sweepers, leaf and debris collection equipment, pothole patchers, vacuum trucks, hydro-excavation equipment, telescopic boom excavators, and snow removal equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. (AIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Its segments include Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The Machine Clothing segment supplies consumable permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications. It designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for each section of the paper machine and for every grade of paper. The MC segment also supplies engineered processing belts used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and textile industries. The Albany Engineered Composites segment provides highly engineered, advanced composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The AEC segment includes Albany Safran Composites, LLC (ASC), in which its customer, SAFRAN Group (SAFRAN), owns an interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP (FSS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through two segments: the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group is a manufacturer and supplier of a full range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, high-performance water blasting equipment, road-marking and line-removal equipment, dump truck bodies, trailers, and metal extraction support equipment. It manufactures vehicles and equipment in the United States and Canada that are sold under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, and TRUVAC brand names. The Safety and Security Systems Group is a manufacturer and supplier of comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

