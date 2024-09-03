Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/3/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ARGAN INC (AGX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Argan, Inc. is a holding company. It is a construction firm that conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited and affiliates (APC), The Roberts Company, Inc. (TRC) and Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. Through GPS and APC, its power industry services segment, delivering a suite of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services to the power generation market, including the renewable energy sector. Through TRC, the industrial construction services segment provides field services and project management that support new plant construction and additions, maintenance turnarounds, shutdowns and emergency mobilizations for industrial plants. Its telecommunications infrastructure services segment provides project management, construction, installation and maintenance services to commercial, local government and federal government customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES INC (ATMU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is engaged in filtration and media solutions. The Company designs and manufactures advanced filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide superior asset protection. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets, along with providing comprehensive aftermarket support and solutions. Its products include fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters and coolants and other chemicals. It offers products for first fit and aftermarket applications to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The Company produces and sells Fleetguard branded products in over 140 countries, including countries in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Fleetguard branded products are available through distribution centers worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC (TT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. Through its brands, such as Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of products and services, it brings climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its segments include the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Its Americas segment serves customers in North America and Latin America and includes commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. Its EMEA segment serves customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and includes heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. Its Asia Pacific segment serves customers throughout the Asia Pacific region and includes heating and cooling systems and solutions. It also offers cloud-based connected workplace and enterprise asset management products and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PROTO LABS INC (PRLB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Proto Labs, Inc. is a provider of comprehensive digital manufacturing service. The Company utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for its customers. The Company targets its products to product developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software to design products across a diverse range of end-markets, to the procurement and supply chain professionals seeking to source custom parts on-demand, and to various customers seeking to purchase low-volume custom parts. The Company, through Protolabs Network by Hubs (Protolabs Network), provides its customers access to a global network of manufacturing partners. Its customers engage with the Company throughout the lifecycle of their product, from early-stage prototyping through end-use production to end-of-life replacement and other parts needs. It has operations in the United States and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC (BWXT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BWX Technologies, Inc. is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies and a service provider. It focus on the design, engineering, and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. It also provides special nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration services, products, and services. It operates in two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. Government Operations segment engineers, designs, and manufactures precision naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel for the United States department of energy (DOE)/national nuclear security administration's (NNSA) naval nuclear propulsion program. Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

