Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/27/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC (HII) is a large-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is a global, all-domain defense provider. The Company delivers ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation. It delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding (Ingalls), Newport News Shipbuilding (Newport News), and Mission Technologies. Through its Ingalls segment, the Company designs and constructs non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). The core business of its Newport News segment is designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and the refueling and overhaul and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Its Mission Technologies segment develops integrated solutions that enable connected, all-domain force.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

UNIFIRST CORP (UNF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning (Specialty Garments), First Aid and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells, uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The MFG segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment. The Specialty Garments segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells, specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment sells first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC (TT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. Through its brands, such as Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of products and services, it brings climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its segments include the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Its Americas segment serves customers in North America and Latin America and includes commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. Its EMEA segment serves customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and includes heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. Its Asia Pacific segment serves customers throughout the Asia Pacific region and includes heating and cooling systems and solutions. It also offers cloud-based connected workplace and enterprise asset management products and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

XPO INC (XPO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: XPO, Inc. is a provider of freight transportation services. The Company moves goods through its customers supply chains in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments: North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides shippers with geographic density and day-definite domestic and cross-border services to the United States (U.S.), as well as Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. It also includes trailer manufacturing operations. The European Transportation segment offers a range of services, such as truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, including road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It serves a base of customers in consumer, trade, and industrial markets. The Company offers XPO Connect, a cloud-based digital platform for transportation procurement that encompasses a freight optimizer system, shipper interface and carrier interface.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD (ESLT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs. In addition, it provides a range of support services. The Company's activities include military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft and unmanned surface vessels; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer and intelligence (C4I) systems; intelligence and cyber systems; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems, and various commercial activities. It operates primarily in the defense and homeland security arenas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

