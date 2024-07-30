Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/30/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICF International, Inc. is a global consulting and technology services company. It provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting services. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services, analytics services, digital services, and engagement services. Its advisory services include research critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behavior. The program implementation services identify, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools. The analytics services conduct survey research and collect and analyze varieties and large volumes of data to understand critical issues and options for its clients and provide actionable business intelligence. Its digital services design, develop, and implement technology systems and business tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

UNIFIRST CORP (UNF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning (Specialty Garments), First Aid and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells, uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The MFG segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment. The Specialty Garments segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells, specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment sells first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC (TT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. Through its brands, such as Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of products and services, it brings climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its segments include the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Its Americas segment serves customers in North America and Latin America and includes commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. Its EMEA segment serves customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and includes heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. Its Asia Pacific segment serves customers throughout the Asia Pacific region and includes heating and cooling systems and solutions. It also offers cloud-based connected workplace and enterprise asset management products and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ESAB CORP (ESAB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESAB Corporation is involved in the fabrication and gas control technology. The Company provides its partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions, which enable everyday work. Its segments include Americas, and EMEA & APAC. The Americas segment which includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA & APAC segment which includes Europe, Middle East, India, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products are utilized to solve challenges in a range of industries, including cutting, joining and automated welding. Its products are marketed under various brand names, such as ESAB, which provides a comprehensive range of welding consumables, including electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials, and cutting consumables including electrodes, nozzles, and tips. ESAB's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC (WMS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing water management solutions for the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries, which provides superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces. The Company's segments include Pipe, International, Infiltrator and Allied Products & Other. Its Pipe segment manufactures and markets performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe throughout the United States. Its Infiltrator is engaged in providing plastic leach field chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, primarily for use in residential applications. International segment manufactures and markets products in regions outside of the United States, with owned facilities in Canada and those markets serviced through its joint ventures in Mexico and South America. The Company's Allied Products & Other segment offers adjacent technologies to its core Pipe offering, presenting a complete drainage solution for its clients and customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

