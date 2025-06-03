Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/3/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC (HCSG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is engaged in managing housekeeping, laundry, dining, and nutritional services within the healthcare industry. Its segments include housekeeping, laundry, linen and other services (Housekeeping), and dietary department services (Dietary). Housekeeping segment consists of managing its customersG housekeeping departments, which are principally responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customersG facilities, as well as the laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing and other assorted linen items utilized at the customersG facilities. Dietary segment consists of managing its customersG dietary departments, which are principally responsible for food purchasing, meal preparation and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. It also offers clinical consulting services to its dietary customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

EURONET WORLDWIDE INC (EEFT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is a global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company operates through three segments. Its Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) segment meets the needs of financial institutions and consumers through Euronet-owned and outsourced ATMs and POS terminals combined with value-added and transaction processing services. EFT offers a suite of integrated electronic financial transaction software solutions for electronic payment and transaction delivery systems. Its epay segment provides retail payment solutions and delivers connections between the digital content of the brands and consumers. Its Money Transfer segment provides global money transfers and currency exchange information in retail stores, apps, and websites through Ria Money Transfer, Xe and the Dandelion cross-border real-time payments network. Its Money Transfer segment offers real-time, cross-border payments to consumers and businesses across over 198 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

WNS (HOLDINGS) LTD (WNS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WNS (Holdings) Limited is a digital-led business transformation and services company. It delivers a range of solutions, including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. Its segments include Banking/Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Travel, Shipping/Logistics, and Utilities (TSLU), Manufacturing/Retail/Consumer, Hi-tech/Professional Services, and Procurement (MRHP), and Healthcare/Life Sciences (HCLS). The Company also provides data modernization and democratization services focused on the Snowflake platform. It offers strategy, execution, and managed service capabilities across data engineering, advanced analytics, and data science. Its financing and accounting services include Autonomous Accounting Platform (TRAC ONE-F), Financial Intelligence-in-a-Box (FIAB), and Sustainability and Technical Accounting and Reporting Consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LEONARDO DRS INC (DRS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leonardo DRS, Inc. is a provider of advanced defense technology to the United States national security customers and allies around the world. It specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other mission-critical technologies. It is a provider of defense products and technologies that are used across land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains. Its segments include Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS). The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufactures sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for operational decision making and execution by its customers. The IMS segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates power conversion, control and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, transportation and logistics systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CRANE CO (CR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane Company is an industrial manufacturing and technology company. The Company is a manufacturer of engineered components for mission-critical applications focused on the aerospace, defense, space and process flow industry end markets. Its segments include Aerospace & Electronics, and Process Flow Technologies. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense and space markets. The Process Flow Technologies segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment for critical applications. The segment is comprised of Process Valves and Related Products, Pumps and Systems and Commercial Valves. The Company also designs and manufacturers multi-stage lubrication pumps and lubrication system components technology for critical aerospace and defense applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

