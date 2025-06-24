Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/24/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CHART INDUSTRIES INC (GTLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chart Industries, Inc. is engaged in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean-clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The Company's Cryo Tank Solutions segment designs and manufactures and supplies bulk, microbulk and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases and certain hydrocarbons. Its Heat Transfer Systems segment facilitates natural gas, petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, power generation and industrial gas companies in the production or processing of their products. Its Specialty Products segment supplies highly engineered equipment and process technologies used in specialty end-market applications for hydrogen and helium, LNG, biofuels, carbon capture, food and beverage, metals and mining, aerospace, space exploration, lasers, and water treatment, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHART INDUSTRIES INC

GTLS Guru Analysis

GTLS Fundamental Analysis

VERALTO CORP (VLTO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veralto Corporation provides essential technology solutions that monitor, enhance and protect key resources around the globe. Its segments include Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). WQ segment provides portfolios of water analytics and differentiated water treatment solutions that enable the delivery of safe drinking water by public and private utilities. Under its Hach, Trojan Technologies, ChemTreat and other globally recognized WQ brands, it provides precision instrumentation and advanced water treatment technologies that its customers rely on to measure, analyze and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research and natural resource applications. PQI segment provides a set of essential solutions for brand owners and consumer packaged goods companies. Under its Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, Pantone and other globally recognized PQI brands, it provides marking and coding, and packaging and color instrumentation and related consumables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VERALTO CORP

VLTO Guru Analysis

VLTO Fundamental Analysis

ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORP (ZWS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is a pure-play water management company. The Company designs, procures, manufactures, and markets a sustainable product portfolio of specification-driven water management solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Company's product portfolio includes professional grade water safety and control products, flow system products, hygienic and environmental products, and filtered drinking water products for public and private spaces. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Elkay, Wilkins, Green Turtle, World Dryer, StainlessDrains.com, JUST, Hadrian, Wade, and Halsey Taylor. It serves various range of institutional and commercial end markets, and waterworks and residential end markets. The institutional construction end users include education, healthcare, and government segments. The commercial construction end users include retail, office, lodging, warehouse, and sports arena segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZURN ELKAY WATER SOLUTIONS CORP

ZWS Guru Analysis

ZWS Fundamental Analysis

DEUTSCHE POST AG - ADR (DHLGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deutsche Post AG is a Germany-based company. The Company is the parent company of DHL Group. Under the DHL and Deutsche Post brands, DHL Group provides services like international express shipping, freight transport, supply chain management, e-commerce and post and parcel services. The Group operates through five divisions: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain; eCommerce; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express division offers time-definite courier and express services. The Global Forwarding, Freight division comprises international air, ocean and overland freight forwarding services. The Supply Chain division delivers customized logistics services and supply chain based on globally standardized modular components including warehousing, transport and value-added services. The eCommerce division offers international parcel delivery service. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts and delivers documents and goods in and outside of Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DEUTSCHE POST AG - ADR

DHLGY Guru Analysis

DHLGY Fundamental Analysis

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC (SNDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schneider National, Inc. is a transportation and logistics services company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide multimodal surface transportation and logistics solutions in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segments provide truckload services primarily focused on freight with consistent routes often based on long-term contracts, Van Network, which consists of irregular routes, and Bulk, which delivers key inputs for manufacturing processes, such as specialty chemicals. The Intermodal segment provides rail intermodal and drayage services to its customers. Company-owned containers, chassis, and dray tractors are used to provide these transportation services. In the Logistics segment, it provides additional sources of truck capacity, manages transportation-systems analysis requirements for individual customers, and provides transloading and warehousing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC

SNDR Guru Analysis

SNDR Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.