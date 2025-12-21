Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/21/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC (HII) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is a global, all-domain defense provider. The Company delivers ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation. It delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding (Ingalls), Newport News Shipbuilding (Newport News), and Mission Technologies. Through its Ingalls segment, the Company designs and constructs non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). The core business of its Newport News segment is designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and the refueling and overhaul and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Companys Mission Technologies segment develops integrated solutions that enable connected, all-domain force.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC

HII Guru Analysis

HII Fundamental Analysis

CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC (CHRW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is a global logistics provider. The Company's segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, and All Other and Corporate. NAST segment provides transportation and logistics services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. NAST segments services include truckload and less than truckload transportation brokerage services. Global Forwarding segment provides transportation and logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, South America, and the Middle East and also contracts with independent agents worldwide. Global Forwarding segments services include ocean freight services, air freight services, and customs brokerage. All Other and Corporate segment includes Robinson Fresh and Managed Solutions. Robinson Fresh provides sourcing services. In its Managed Solutions business, it often acts as the shippers agent.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC

CHRW Guru Analysis

CHRW Fundamental Analysis

CINTAS CORP (CTAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cintas Corporation develops uniform programs using fabric. The Company helps businesses of all types and sizes, primarily in the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company operates through two segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment and the First Aid and Safety Services segment. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels and other ancillary items. This segment also includes restroom cleaning services and supplies and the sale of items from its catalogs to its customers. The First Aid and Safety Services segment consists of first aid and safety products and services. The remainder of its segments, which consists of the Fire Protection Services segment and the Uniform Direct Sale segment, is included in All Other. It provides its products and services to small service and manufacturing companies and to corporations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CINTAS CORP

CTAS Guru Analysis

CTAS Fundamental Analysis

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC (MSM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc. is a distributor of a range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. Its range of metalworking and MRO products includes cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies. It offers saleable stock-keeping units through its e-commerce channels, including its Website https://www.mscdirect.com; its inventory management solutions; its brochures, and its customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers and warehouses. It offers advanced tools that integrate its solutions with customer purchasing platforms and workflows. This includes straightforward integrations, such as embedding customer inventory levels into searches on the Companys Website.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC

MSM Guru Analysis

MSM Fundamental Analysis

IDEX CORP (IEX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDEX Corporation is a global applied solutions provider. The Company designs and builds engineered products and mission-critical components. Its segments include Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems and provides flow monitoring and other services. The HST segment designs, produces and distributes a range of precision fluidics, positive displacement pumps, powder and liquid processing technologies, drying systems, micro-precision components, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, and others. The FSDP segment designs, produces and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags and other components and systems; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IDEX CORP

IEX Guru Analysis

IEX Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.