Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/16/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

STANTEC INC (USA) (STN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stantec Inc. is a Canada-based company, which provides sustainable engineering, architecture and environmental consulting. The Company is a designer, engineer, scientist, project manager and strategic advisor. Its expertise includes buildings; community development; energy; environment; federal government; mining, minerals & metals; transportation; water, and program & construction management. Its business operating units include infrastructure, water, environmental services, buildings and energy & resources. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation. It provides an array of permitting, conservation, ecosystem restoration, health sciences and ESG strategy services. Its segments are Canada, United States and Global.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STANTEC INC (USA)

STN Guru Analysis

STN Fundamental Analysis

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (JBI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus International Group, Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Company provides facility and door automation and access control technologies, roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, and relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures (MASS) units, among others. It is integrated with customers at every phase of a project, including facility planning/design, construction, access control, and the restoration, rebuilding, and replacement (R3) of self-storage facilities. Its Janus North America segment produces and provides various fabricated components, used primarily by owners or builders of self-storage facilities. Its Janus International segment produces and provides similar products and services as Janus North America but largely in Europe, the U.K., and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

JBI Guru Analysis

JBI Fundamental Analysis

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DL SRST SAB CV (ADR) (ASR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASUR) is a Mexico-based holding company. It and its subsidiaries hold concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately nine airports in the southeast region of Mexico, as well as over 10 airports in Colombia. The Company operates through segments, including Cancun airport and subsidiaries (Cancun), the Villahermosa Airport (Villahermosa), the Merida airport (Merida) and Services. The airports are located in Cancun, Cozumel, Merida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula and Minatitlan, Mexico, and in Medellin, Colombia, among others. Approximately eight Mexican and over 80 international airlines, including the United States-based airlines, such as American Airlines and United Air Lines are operating directly or through code-sharing arrangements in its airports. It provides airport security services at its airports through third-party contractors. It also provides firefighting, rescue and aircraft maintenance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DL SRST SAB CV (ADR)

ASR Guru Analysis

ASR Fundamental Analysis

ABM INDUSTRIES INC (ABM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ABM Industries Inc, which operates through its subsidiaries, is a provider of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. The Companys segments include Business & Industry (B&I), Manufacturing & Distribution (M&D), Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The B&I segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and other facilities. The M&D segment provides integrated facility services, engineering, janitorial, and other specialized services. The Education segment delivers janitorial, custodial, landscaping and grounds, facilities engineering, and parking services. The Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with services ranging from parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation. The Technical Solutions segment specializes in facility infrastructure, mechanical and electrical services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ABM INDUSTRIES INC

ABM Guru Analysis

ABM Fundamental Analysis

FTI CONSULTING INC (FCN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory company. The Companys segment includes Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients; Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes; Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyzes of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings and strategic decision-making and public policy debates; Technology segment provides companies, law firms, private equity firms and government entities with a portfolio of digital insights and risk management consulting and data services, and Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FTI CONSULTING INC

FCN Guru Analysis

FCN Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.