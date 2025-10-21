Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 10/21/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

GORMAN-RUPP CO (GRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The Companys product line consists of pump models ranging in size from 1/4 to nearly 15 feet and ranging in rated capacity from less than one gallon per minute to nearly one million gallons per minute. The types of pumps which the Company produces include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed-flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, rotary vein, diaphragm, bellows and oscillating. Its pumps have driven that range from 1/35 horsepower electric motors up to larger electric motors or internal combustion engines capable of producing several thousand horsepower.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

DUCOMMUN INC (DCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ducommun Incorporated provides value-added manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. It specializes in two core areas-Electronic Systems and Structural Systems to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. Electronic Systems designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets, including aerospace and defense and industrial end-use markets. Electronic Systems product offerings primarily range from prototype development to complex assemblies. Structural Systems designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components and assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. Structural Systems products are primarily used on commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

EURONET WORLDWIDE INC (EEFT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is a global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company operates through three segments. Its Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) segment meets the needs of financial institutions and consumers through Euronet-owned and outsourced ATMs and POS terminals combined with value-added and transaction processing services. EFT offers a suite of integrated electronic financial transaction software solutions for electronic payment and transaction delivery systems. Its epay segment provides retail payment solutions and delivers connections between the digital content of the brands and consumers. Its Money Transfer segment provides global money transfers and currency exchange information in retail stores, apps, and websites through Ria Money Transfer, Xe and the Dandelion cross-border real-time payments network. Its Money Transfer segment offers real-time, cross-border payments to consumers and businesses across over 198 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CHART INDUSTRIES INC (GTLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chart Industries, Inc. is engaged in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean-clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The Company's Cryo Tank Solutions segment designs and manufactures and supplies bulk, microbulk and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases and certain hydrocarbons. Its Heat Transfer Systems segment facilitates natural gas, petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, power generation and industrial gas companies in the production or processing of their products. Its Specialty Products segment supplies highly engineered equipment and process technologies used in specialty end-market applications for hydrogen and helium, LNG, biofuels, carbon capture, food and beverage, metals and mining, aerospace, space exploration, lasers, and water treatment, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GATX CORP (GATX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and India. The Company leases transportation assets, including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Its Rail North America segment primarily provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars, pays ad valorem taxes and insurance, and provides other ancillary services. Its Rail International segment is an aggregation of its operating segments in Europe (GRE) and India (Rail India). GRE primarily leases railcars to customers throughout Europe pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides value-added services according to customer requirements. Its Engine Leasing segment includes its ownership interest in the Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance affiliates. Its Other segment includes its Trifleet business, which owns and manages tank containers that are leased to a diverse base of customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

