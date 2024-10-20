Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 10/20/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (WAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Its segments include Freight and Transit. The Freight Segment primarily manufactures new and modernized locomotives; provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives; provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. The Transit Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles and buses; supplies rail control and infrastructure products including electronics, signal design and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP

EMCOR GROUP INC (EME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor in the United States and a provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services and industrial services. The Company provides services to a range of commercial, technology, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, utility and institutional customers through approximately 100 operating subsidiaries, which specialize principally in providing construction services relating to electrical and mechanical systems in all types of facilities and in providing various services relating to the operation, maintenance and management of those facilities. Such operating subsidiaries are organized into five segments: United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its operating subsidiaries offer comprehensive and diverse solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EMCOR GROUP INC

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION (GLDD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company is also engaged in developing offshore wind energy. The Company operates three types of dredging equipment: hopper dredges, hydraulic dredges, and mechanical dredges. Its dredging generally involves the enhancement or preservation of the navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand, or rock. Domestically, its work generally is performed in coastal waterways and deep-water ports. Its United States dredging market consists of four primary types of work: capital, coastal protection, maintenance and rivers and lakes. The Company's capital dredging consists primarily of port expansion projects. The Company's domestic dredging fleet is positioned on the East and Gulf Coasts, with a smaller number of vessels positioned on the West Coast, and with many of the rivers and lakes dredges on inland rivers and lakes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION

SKYWEST INC (SKYW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, Inc. (SkyWest Airlines) and SkyWest Leasing, Inc. (SkyWest Leasing), an aircraft leasing company. The Company operates through two segments: SkyWest Airlines and SWC, and SkyWest Leasing. SkyWest Airlines offers scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company's flights are operated as United Express, Delta Connection, American Eagle or Alaska Airlines flights under code-share agreements with United Airlines, Inc., Delta Air Lines, Inc., American Airlines, Inc. or Alaska Airlines, Inc., respectively. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of approximately 500 aircraft. SkyWest Charter, LLC (SWC) offers on-demand charter service using CRJ200 aircraft in a 30-seat configuration. SkyWest Leasing finances new aircraft with debt under its capacity purchase agreements, consisting of its E175 aircraft. SkyWest Leasing is also engaged in leasing aircraft and engines to third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SKYWEST INC

WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION (WLFC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Willis Lease Finance Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines. The Company operates through two segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment involves the purchase and resale of after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules and portable aircraft components. The Spare Parts Sales segment also enables the Company to provide end-of-life solutions for surplus aircraft and engines, as well as manage the full lifecycle of its lease assets. Its subsidiaries include WEST Engine Funding LLC, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. and Willis Asset Management Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WILLIS LEASE FINANCE CORPORATION

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

