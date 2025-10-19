Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 10/19/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC (CHRW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is a global logistics provider. The Company's segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, and All Other and Corporate. NAST segment provides transportation and logistics services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. NAST segments services include truckload and less than truckload transportation brokerage services. Global Forwarding segment provides transportation and logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, South America, and the Middle East and also contracts with independent agents worldwide. Global Forwarding segments services include ocean freight services, air freight services, and customs brokerage. All Other and Corporate segment includes Robinson Fresh and Managed Solutions. Robinson Fresh provides sourcing services. In its Managed Solutions business, it often acts as the shippers agent.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC (HSII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is an advisory firm providing executive search, consulting and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It provides its services to a range of clients through the expertise of over 500 consultants located in cities around the world. Its service offerings include Executive Search, On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting. Executive search firms are generally separated into two categories: retained search and contingency search. Its on-demand services provide clients with seamless on-demand access to top independent talent, including professionals with deep industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, project-based initiatives. Heidrick Consulting offers its clients impactful approaches to human capital development through a myriad of solutions, ranging from leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, diversity and inclusion advisory services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

REPUBLIC SERVICES INC (RSG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Republic Services, Inc. provides environmental services in the United States. It provides recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Its segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3. Group 1 is its recycling and waste business operating primarily in geographic areas located in the western United States. Group 2 is its recycling and waste business operating primarily in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western United States, the eastern seaboard of the United States, and Canada. Group 3 is its environmental solutions business operating primarily in geographic areas located across the United States and Canada. It operates across the United States and Canada through 367 collection operations, 248 transfer stations, 75 recycling centers, 208 active landfills, two treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, 23 treatment, storage and disposal facilities, five saltwater disposal wells, 14 deep injection wells and one polymer center.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL LTD (CYD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: China Yuchai International Limited is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (Yuchai) and HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE). The Yuchai segment primarily conducts manufacturing for on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications which are mainly distributed in the Republic of China (PRC) market. Yuchai engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of a wide variety of light, medium and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. Yuchai also produces engines for diesel-powered generators. The HLGE segment is engaged in hospitality and property development activities conducted mainly in the PRC and Malaysia. The HLGE also operates Copthorne Hotel Cameron Highlands, a hotel in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TETRA TECH INC (TTEK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tetra Tech, Inc. is a global provider of consulting and engineering services that is focused on water, environment and sustainable infrastructure. It provides solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. It operates through two segments: Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services primarily to United States (U.S.) government clients and international development agencies worldwide. CIG segment primarily provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. Its CIG segment also provides sustainable infrastructure and related environmental, engineering and project management services to commercial and local government clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

