Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 10/14/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

AECOM (ACM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AECOM is a global provider of professional infrastructure consulting and advisory services for governments, businesses and organizations throughout the world. It provides advisory, planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management services, and investment and development services to public and private clients worldwide in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, water, environmental, and energy. Its Americas segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction management and program management services to public and private clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Its International segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services and program management to public and private clients in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia-Australia-Pacific regions. Its ACAP segment primarily invests in and develops real estate projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

RTX CORP (RTX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RTX Corporation is an aerospace and defense company, which provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The Company operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. Collins Aerospace segment provides technologically advanced aerospace and defense products and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, commercial airlines, and regional, business and general aviation, as well as for defense and commercial space operations. The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking and mitigation capabilities for the United States and foreign government and commercial customers. The Raytheon designs, develops, and provides advanced capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD (PAGS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions focused primarily on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies, and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its merchants not only to accept payments but also to grow and manage their businesses. The Company operates in a single segment, that is financial service agents. It offers a two-sided ecosystem, providing banking and payments experience through a single interface, with one app, one platform, and one customer support. Its digital banking ecosystem features its free PagBank digital account under the brand PagBank and offers approximately 40 payment methods and 13 cash-out options. The Company offers a range of point of sale (POS) and mobile point of sale (mPOS) devices specifically designed to fit customers' business needs. Its end-to-end payments ecosystem enables its customers to accept a range of online and in-person payment methods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CHART INDUSTRIES INC (GTLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chart Industries, Inc. is engaged in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean-clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The Company's Cryo Tank Solutions segment designs and manufactures and supplies bulk, microbulk and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases and certain hydrocarbons. Its Heat Transfer Systems segment facilitates natural gas, petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, power generation and industrial gas companies in the production or processing of their products. Its Specialty Products segment supplies highly engineered equipment and process technologies used in specialty end-market applications for hydrogen and helium, LNG, biofuels, carbon capture, food and beverage, metals and mining, aerospace, space exploration, lasers, and water treatment, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC (AWI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, innovates, and manufactures interior and exterior architectural applications, including ceilings, specialty walls and exterior metal solutions. It also manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. Its segments include Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems. Its mineral fiber products offer various performance attributes, such as acoustical control, rated fire protection, and energy efficiency. The Architectural Specialties segment produces, designs and sources ceilings, walls and other interior and exterior architectural applications for use in commercial settings. Its products are available in metal, felt, wood, resin, wood fiber and glass-reinforced-gypsum in various colors, shapes and designs. It sells standard, premium and customized products. This segment of products is sold primarily to resale distributors and direct customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

