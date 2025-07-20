Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 7/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DNOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DNOW Inc. is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. The Company offers a set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital offerings branded as DigitalNOW that provides customers access to digital commerce, data, and information management channels. It is engaged in providing application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions and after-sales support that provide productive solutions for its customers. Its product offering includes pipe, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions and modular process, production, measurement, automation, control equipment, and consumable maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies. It also offers sourcing, procurement, warehouse, and inventory management solutions as part of its supply chain and materials management offering.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DNOW INC

DNOW Guru Analysis

DNOW Fundamental Analysis

ROBERT HALF INC (RHI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Robert Half Inc. provides specialized talent solutions and business consulting services through the Robert Half and Protiviti company names. The Company operates through three segments: contract talent solutions, permanent placement talent solutions, and Protiviti. The contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments provide engagement professionals and full-time personnel, respectively, for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative, and customer support roles. The Protiviti segment provides internal audit, risk, business, and technology consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries own various trademarks and service marks, including Robert Half Finance & Accounting, Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, and The Creative Group. The Company operates in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ROBERT HALF INC

RHI Guru Analysis

RHI Fundamental Analysis

TENNANT CO (TNC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing solutions. It offers products and solutions consisting of manual and autonomous mechanized cleaning equipment for both industrial and commercial uses, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in various environments, including retail establishments, distribution centers, factories and warehouses, public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals, and clinics, and more. It markets its offerings under the brands: Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. It has a portfolio of differentiated technology solutions that includes IRIS, ec-H2O NanoClean, and ReadySpace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TENNANT CO

TNC Guru Analysis

TNC Fundamental Analysis

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO (PLPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preformed Line Products Company is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted and underground networks for energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication and other similar industries. The Company provides formed wire solutions, connectors, fiber optic and copper splice closures, solar hardware mounting applications, and electric vehicle charging station foundations. Its products include energy products, communications products, and special industry products. The energy products are used for supporting, protecting, terminating, and splicing transmission and distribution lines as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations. The communications products include rugged outside plant (OSP) closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks. The special industry products include hardware assemblies, plastic products, and interior/exterior connectors, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO

PLPC Guru Analysis

PLPC Fundamental Analysis

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. Its businesses include consulting, digital, executive search, professional search & interim, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). Its consulting business aligns organizational structure, culture, performance, development, and people to drive growth by addressing four fundamental organizational and talent needs: organization strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total rewards. The Company's digital business builds, sells and delivers its technology products. Its executive search business helps organizations recruit board-level, chief executive, and other c-suite/senior executive and general management talent. Its professional search & interim business delivers enterprise talent acquisition solutions. The Company's RPO business offers scalable recruitment outsourcing and projects solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KORN FERRY

KFY Guru Analysis

KFY Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

