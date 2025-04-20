Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 4/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DNOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DNOW Inc. is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. The Company offers a set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital offerings branded as DigitalNOW that provides customers access to digital commerce, data, and information management channels. It is engaged in providing application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions and after-sales support that provide productive solutions for its customers. Its product offering includes pipe, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions and modular process, production, measurement, automation, control equipment, and consumable maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies. It also offers sourcing, procurement, warehouse, and inventory management solutions as part of its supply chain and materials management offering.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

TENNANT CO (TNC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing solutions. It offers products and solutions consisting of manual and autonomous mechanized cleaning equipment for both industrial and commercial uses, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in various environments, including retail establishments, distribution centers, factories and warehouses, public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals, and clinics, and more. It markets its offerings under the brands: Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. It has a portfolio of differentiated technology solutions that includes IRIS, ec-H2O NanoClean, and ReadySpace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO (PLPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preformed Line Products Company is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted and underground networks for energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication and other similar industries. The Company provides formed wire solutions, connectors, fiber optic and copper splice closures, solar hardware mounting applications, and electric vehicle charging station foundations. Its products include energy products, communications products, and special industry products. The energy products are used for supporting, protecting, terminating, and splicing transmission and distribution lines as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations. The communications products include rugged outside plant (OSP) closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks. The special industry products include hardware assemblies, plastic products, and interior/exterior connectors, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC (HSII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is an advisory firm providing executive search, consulting and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It provides its services to a range of clients through the expertise of over 500 consultants located in cities around the world. Its service offerings include Executive Search, On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting. Executive search firms are generally separated into two categories: retained search and contingency search. Its on-demand services provide clients with seamless on-demand access to top independent talent, including professionals with deep industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, project-based initiatives. Heidrick Consulting offers its clients impactful approaches to human capital development through a myriad of solutions, ranging from leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, diversity and inclusion advisory services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

KFORCE INC (KFRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and other professional staffing services. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including systems/applications architecture and development (mobility and/or Web); data management and analytics; cloud architecture and engineering; business and artificial intelligence (AI); machine learning; project and program management, and network architecture and security. The FA segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including traditional finance and accounting roles, such as: financial planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; general accounting; transactional accounting; business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. The FA segment primarily provides services to the financial services, business services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

