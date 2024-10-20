Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 10/20/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcBest Corporation is a logistics company. It leverages technology and a full suite of solutions to meet its customers' supply chain needs. Its segments include Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc. and certain other subsidiaries (ABF Freight), and Asset-Light, which includes MoLo Solutions, LLC (MoLo), Panther, and certain other subsidiaries. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through ABF Freight's motor carrier operations. Its Asset-Based segment offers transportation of general commodities through standard, time-critical, and LTL services. The Asset-Light segment includes the ground expedite services of Panther; its truckload and dedicated operations, including the truckload brokerage services of MoLo; household goods moving services under the U-Pack brand and its managed transportation solutions. Its truckload and dedicated services provide third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ARCBEST CORP

ARCB Guru Analysis

ARCB Fundamental Analysis

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hub Group, Inc. is a supply chain solutions provider, which offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management services. The Company operates through two segments: Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (ITS), and Logistics. Its ITS segment includes its intermodal and dedicated trucking. Its Logistics segment includes full outsource logistics solutions, transportation management services, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, and final mile delivery services. Logistics also includes its brokerage business which provides third-party truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed and temperature-controlled needs. The Company's service offerings include a full range of freight transportation and logistics services, some of which are provided by assets the Company owns and operates, and some of which are provided by third parties with whom it contracts. The Company serves range of industries, including retail, consumer products, automotive and durable goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HUB GROUP INC

HUBG Guru Analysis

HUBG Fundamental Analysis

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. (HCSG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of healthcare facilities, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. The Company's segments include housekeeping, laundry, linen and other services (Housekeeping), and dietary department services (Dietary). Housekeeping segment manages its customers housekeeping departments, which are responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customers facilities, as well as the laundering and processing of the bed linens and other assorted linen items. Dietary segment manages its customers dietary departments, which are responsible for food purchasing, meal preparation and professional dietitian services that include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.

HCSG Guru Analysis

HCSG Fundamental Analysis

HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HSII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is an advisory firm providing executive search, consulting and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It provides its services to a range of clients through the expertise of over 500 consultants located in cities around the world. Its service offerings include Executive Search, On-Demand Talent and Heidrick Consulting. Executive search firms are generally separated into two categories: retained search and contingency search. Its on-demand services provide clients seamless on-demand access to top independent talent, including professionals with deep industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, project-based initiatives. Heidrick Consulting offers its clients impactful approaches to human capital development through a myriad of solutions, ranging from leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, diversity and inclusion advisory services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

HSII Guru Analysis

HSII Fundamental Analysis

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC (SNDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schneider National, Inc. is a transportation and logistics services company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide surface transportation and logistics solutions in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics. The Truckload segment provides truckload services primarily focused on freight with consistent routes often based on long-term contracts, Van Network, which consists of irregular routes, and Bulk, which delivers key inputs for manufacturing processes, such as specialty chemicals using specialty trailers. The Intermodal segment provides rail intermodal and drayage services to its customers. Company-owned containers, chassis, and dray tractors are used to provide these transportation services. The Logistics segment provides additional sources of truck capacity, manages transportation-systems analysis requirements for individual customers, and provides transloading and warehousing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SCHNEIDER NATIONAL INC

SNDR Guru Analysis

SNDR Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.