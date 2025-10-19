Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 10/19/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DNOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DNOW Inc. is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. The Company offers a set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital offerings branded as DigitalNOW that provides customers access to digital commerce, data, and information management channels. It is engaged in providing application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions and after-sales support that provide productive solutions for its customers. Its product offering includes pipe, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions and modular process, production, measurement, automation, control equipment, and consumable maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies. It also offers sourcing, procurement, warehouse, and inventory management solutions as part of its supply chain and materials management offering.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ROBERT HALF INC (RHI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Robert Half Inc. provides specialized talent solutions and business consulting services through the Robert Half and Protiviti company names. The Company operates through three segments: contract talent solutions, permanent placement talent solutions, and Protiviti. The contract talent solutions and permanent placement talent solutions segments provide engagement professionals and full-time personnel, respectively, for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative, and customer support roles. The Protiviti segment provides internal audit, risk, business, and technology consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries own various trademarks and service marks, including Robert Half Finance & Accounting, Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, and The Creative Group. The Company operates in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

TENNANT CO (TNC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing solutions. It offers products and solutions consisting of manual and autonomous mechanized cleaning equipment for both industrial and commercial uses, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in various environments, including retail establishments, distribution centers, factories and warehouses, public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals, and clinics, and more. It markets its offerings under the brands: Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. It has a portfolio of differentiated technology solutions that includes IRIS, ec-H2O NanoClean, and ReadySpace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CORE NATURAL RESOURCES INC (CNR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Core Natural Resources, Inc. is a producer of metallurgical and high calorific value thermal coals for the global marketplace. The Company has a logistical network that is anchored by ownership positions in two East Coast marine export terminals, providing access to seaborne markets. Its segments include High CV Thermal, Metallurgical, PRB and Baltimore Marine Terminal. The High CV Thermal segment consists of its Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the West Elk mine located in Colorado. The Metallurgical segment consists of the Company's Leer, Leer South, Beckley, Mountain Laurel and Itmann coal mines in West Virginia. The PRB segment consists of its Black Thunder and Coal Creek surface mining complexes located in Wyoming. The Baltimore Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore. It has served various industries and markets, including steel & construction, industrial applications & power generation, and aerospace & advanced materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CO (GIC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Industrial Company is a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies. It specializes in providing industrial equipment and supplies to small to medium-sized businesses, and the public sector. It sells an array of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands. The industrial and MRO products are manufactured by other companies. Some of its products are manufactured for the Company and sold as a white label product, and some are manufactured to its own design and marketed as private brand products under the trademarks: Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, Interion, and Absocold. Its products are categorized under storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools, and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

