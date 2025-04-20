Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 4/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (RYCEY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company that develops and delivers power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. The Company's segments include Civil Aerospace, Defense, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Defense segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of military aero engines, naval engines, submarine nuclear power plants and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion. The New Markets segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of small modular reactors (SMR) and new electrical power solutions. The Company's subsidiaries include Aerospace Transmission Technologies GmbH, PT Rolls-Royce, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC (ADR)

RYCEY Guru Analysis

RYCEY Fundamental Analysis

ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD (ZIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an Israel-based company. It operates as fleet and a network of shipping lines offering cargo transportation services on all major global trade routes, it also offers multi-modal, cargo handling, tariff management, schedule information, and other related services supported by the company's local offices and representatives around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD

ZIM Guru Analysis

ZIM Fundamental Analysis

GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD (GNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. The Company provides a full-service logistics solution to its customers utilizing its in-house commercial operating platform. It transports key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Its wholly owned modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels, enabling it to carry a range of cargoes. Its fleets consist of over 42 drybulk carriers, including 16 Capesize drybulk carriers, 15 Ultramax drybulk carriers, and eleven Supramax drybulk carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 4,446,000 deadweight tons (dwt). Its vessels include Baltic Bear, Baltic Hornet, Genco Lion, Baltic Wolf, Genco Aquitaine, Genco Augustus, Genco Bourgogne, Genco Liberty, Genco Freedom, and Genco Vigilant.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD

GNK Guru Analysis

GNK Fundamental Analysis

ALIGHT INC (ALIT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alight, Inc. is a cloud-based human capital technology and services provider. The Company operates through the Employer Solutions segment. Through the administration of employee benefits, it powers health, wealth, leaves and wellbeing decisions for about 35 million people and dependents. Its Alight Worklife platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout lifeGs important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights. The Alight Worklife employee engagement platform provides a seamless customer experience by combining content, plus artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enable its business process as a service (BPaaS) model. It leverages data across all interactions and activities to improve the employee experience, reduce operational costs and inform management processes and decision-making.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALIGHT INC

ALIT Guru Analysis

ALIT Fundamental Analysis

COSTAMARE INC (CMRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costamare Inc is a Monaco-based company that provides containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company is an international shipping industry that offers a fleet of 73 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 537,000 TEU (including two vessels that have agreed to sell) and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,436,000 DWT. Its offers containerships of various sizes (including feeder, panamax and post-panamax containerships) serve short, medium, and long-haul routes on a variety of geographical trades. Its dry bulk vessels transport a broad range of bulks such as iron ore, coal, and grains as well as minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate fertilizers and steel products. The Company serve its customer's needs worldwide and ensure the safety, reliability, and environmental responsibility of services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COSTAMARE INC

CMRE Guru Analysis

CMRE Fundamental Analysis

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.