Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On John Neff - 7/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

KBR INC (KBR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KBR, Inc. is engaged in delivering science, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. The Companys segments include Mission Technology Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions. The Mission Technology Solutions segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The Sustainable Technology Solutions business segment is anchored by its portfolio of approximately 85 proprietary, sustainability-focused process technologies that reduce emissions, increase efficiency and/or accelerate and enable energy transition across the industrial base in four primary verticals: ammonia/syngas, chemical/petrochemicals, clean refining and circular process/circular economy solutions. It also offers services including advisory and consulting focused on energy security.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KBR INC

KBR Guru Analysis

KBR Fundamental Analysis

WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC (WCC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WESCO International, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. The Company's segments include Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). EES segment supplies a range of products and solutions primarily to construction, industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers. EES product portfolio includes a range of electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, and others. CSS segment specializes in data center, network infrastructure and security solutions. In the security business, CSS offers on premise, cloud or hybrid comprehensive solutions for video surveillance, fire and intrusion detection, and others. UBS segment provides products and services to investor-owned utilities, public power companies, including municipalities, as well as global service providers, wireless providers, broadband operators and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC

WCC Guru Analysis

WCC Fundamental Analysis

REPUBLIC SERVICES INC (RSG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Republic Services, Inc. provides environmental services in the United States. It provides recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Its segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3. Group 1 is its recycling and waste business operating primarily in geographic areas located in the western United States. Group 2 is its recycling and waste business operating primarily in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western United States, the eastern seaboard of the United States, and Canada. Group 3 is its environmental solutions business operating primarily in geographic areas located across the United States and Canada. It operates across the United States and Canada through 367 collection operations, 248 transfer stations, 75 recycling centers, 208 active landfills, two treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, 23 treatment, storage and disposal facilities, five saltwater disposal wells, 14 deep injection wells and one polymer center.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REPUBLIC SERVICES INC

RSG Guru Analysis

RSG Fundamental Analysis

HEICO CORP (HEI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HEICO Corporation is a manufacturer of jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The Companys segments include Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). FSG segment consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp. and their subsidiaries. FSG uses technology to design and manufacture jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. FSG repairs, overhauls and distributes jet engine and aircraft components, avionics and instruments for domestic and foreign commercial air carriers and aircraft repair companies, as well as military and business aircraft operators. ETG segment consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. Its ETG designs, manufactures and sells various types of electronic, data and microwave, and electro-optical products, including infrared simulation and test equipment, laser rangefinder receivers, electrical power supplies, back-up power supplies and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HEICO CORP

HEI Guru Analysis

HEI Fundamental Analysis

MCGRATH RENTCORP (MGRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McGrath RentCorp is a business-to-business rental company in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco and Enviroplex. Mobile Modular segment provides modular buildings in the United States. It provides prefabricated customizable modular buildings, mobile office trailers, portable classrooms, portable sales office buildings, prefab restrooms and more for rent, lease and sale. Portable Storage segments rental inventory is comprised of steel containers, which are used to provide a temporary storage solution that is delivered to the customers location. TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose and communications test equipment. TRS-RenTelco segments general purpose test equipment rental inventory includes oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers (spectrum, network and logic), signal source and power source test equipment. Enviroplex segment manufactures modular buildings used primarily as classrooms in California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MCGRATH RENTCORP

MGRC Guru Analysis

MGRC Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.