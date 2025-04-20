Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On John Neff - 4/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

PAYCHEX INC (PAYX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paychex, Inc. is a human capital management (HCM) company. The Company is engaged in delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. It is a provider of integrated HCM solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States (U.S.) and parts of Europe. It supports its small-business clients by utilizing its proprietary, software as a service (SaaS) Paychex Flex platform and the CompanyGs SurePayroll SaaS-based solutions. Its HR solutions include HR packages, HR consulting, employee onboarding, hiring services, and artificial intelligence -assisted recruiting. Its payroll services include payroll packages, small business payroll, midsize to enterprise payroll, switch payroll companies, and payroll tax services. Its employee benefits services include Group health insurance, retirement services, and benefits administration services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC (ROP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roper Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company. It operates businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology-enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. The Company operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, Clinisys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Procare, Strata, Transact/CBORD, and Vertafore. The Network Software segment includes ConstructConnect, DAT, Foundry, iPipeline, iTradeNetwork, Loadlink, MHA, SHP, and SoftWriters. The Technology Enabled Products segment includes CIVCO Medical Solutions, FMI, Inovonics, IPA, Neptune, Northern Digital, rf IDEAS, and Verathon. Aderant is a comprehensive management software solution for law and other professional services firms. Data Innovations is a software solution that enables the enterprise management of hospitals and independent laboratories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

AMETEK INC (AME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMETEK, Inc. is a global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of niche markets. The Company's segments include Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced analytical, test and measurement instruments for the process, aerospace, medical, research, power and industrial markets. EIG segment supplies the aerospace industry with aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, embedded computing systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition systems. EMG segment supplies precision motion control solutions, highly engineered medical components and devices, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. EMG segment supplies high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals and metal matrix composites. EMG segmentGs end markets include aerospace and defense, medical, automation and other industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

HOWMET AEROSPACE INC (HWM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The CompanyGs primary business focus is on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components. Its Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbine applications. Its Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial and other fasteners. Its Engineered Structures segment produces titanium ingots and mill products for aerospace and defense applications and is vertically integrated to produce titanium forgings, titanium extrusions, and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. Its Forged Wheels segment provides forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and the commercial transportation market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

RTX CORP (RTX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RTX Corporation is an aerospace and defense company, which provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. The Company operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. Collins Aerospace segment provides technologically advanced aerospace and defense products and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, commercial airlines, and regional, business and general aviation, as well as for defense and commercial space operations. The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking and mitigation capabilities for the United States and foreign government and commercial customers. The Raytheon designs, develops, and provides advanced capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

