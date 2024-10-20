Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On John Neff - 10/20/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

XYLEM INC (XYL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xylem Inc. is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered products and solutions across a range of critical applications, primarily in the water sector, as well as in energy. The Company's Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation and treatment of water, offering a range of products including water, wastewater and storm water pumps, treatment equipment, and controls and systems. The Company's Applied Water segment's products include pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls and dispensing equipment. The Company's Measurement & Control Solutions segment develops advanced technology solutions that enable intelligent use and conservation of critical water and energy resources as well as analytical instrumentation used in the testing of water. The Company's Integrated Solutions & Services segment provides equipment systems for industrial needs, full-scale outsourcing of operations and maintenance and municipal services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

AXON ENTERPRISE INC (AXON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axon Enterprise, Inc. is a provider of law enforcement technology solutions. The Company is engaged in building the public safety operating system by integrating hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing, defense and security. Its ecosystem includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software, real-time operations capabilities and third-party integrations through its partner network. The Company's TASER segment offers manufacture and sale of conducted electrical devices, batteries, accessories, extended warranties, and other products and services. Software and Sensors segment development, manufacture and sale of fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, store, manage, share and analyze video, and other digital evidence. The Company is also engaged in offering real-time crime center (RTCC) technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PAYCHEX INC (PAYX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paychex, Inc. is a provider of human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits and insurance services for small-to-medium-sized businesses and their employees across the United States and parts of Europe. The Company offers a portfolio of HCM technology and HR advisory solutions that help its clients navigate the challenges of HR. Its clients have the option of doing payroll online using its software as a service (SaaS) technology, outsourcing to its payroll specialists, or using a combination of those solutions. Payroll is integrated with HCM software modules for clients who have more complex HR needs. It also provides comprehensive HR outsourcing through its administrative services organization and PEO solutions. The Company's HCM SaaS platform is Paychex Flex, which provides workforce management throughout the employee life cycle from recruiting and hiring to retirement, including recruiting, onboarding, HR, time and attendance and employee benefits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CINTAS CORP (CTAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cintas Corporation develops uniform programs using fabric. The Company helps businesses of all types and sizes, primarily in the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company operates through two segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment and the First Aid and Safety Services segment. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels and other ancillary items. This segment also includes restroom cleaning services and supplies and the sale of items from its catalogs to its customers. The First Aid and Safety Services segment consists of first aid and safety products and services. The remainder of its segments, which consists of the Fire Protection Services segment and the Uniform Direct Sale segment, is included in All Other. It provides its products and services to small service and manufacturing companies and to corporations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

REPUBLIC SERVICES INC (RSG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Republic Services, Inc. is a provider of environmental services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with a set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. The Company's segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3. Group 1 is its recycling and waste business operating primarily in geographic areas located in the western United States. Group 2 is its recycling and waste business operating primarily in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western United States, the eastern seaboard of the United States and Canada. Group 3 is its environmental solutions business operating in geographic areas located across the United States and Canada. It operates through 364 collection operations, 246 transfer stations, 74 recycling centers, 207 active landfills, three treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, and 22 treatment, storage and disposal facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

