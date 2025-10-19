Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On John Neff - 10/19/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

RUSH ENTERPRISES INC (RUSHA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with over 150 locations across 23 states in the United States and 15 dealerships plus six associate locations in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through one reportable business segment, which is Truck Segment. Truck Segment includes its operation of a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, Dennis Eagle, Blue Arc and Battle Motors. Through its network of Rush Truck Centers, it provides one-stop service for the needs of its commercial vehicle customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. It offers third party financing to assist customers in purchasing new and used commercial vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

OSHKOSH CORP (OSK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oshkosh Corporation is an industrial company focused on the designing, development and manufacturing of purpose-built vehicles and equipment. It operates through three segments. Access segment designs and manufactures access and material handling equipment for use in a range of construction, industrial, agricultural, vegetation management, and maintenance applications to position workers and materials at height under brands, JLG and SkyTrak. The segment's customer base includes equipment rental companies, construction contractors, manufacturing companies and home improvement centers. The segment also includes Jerr-Dan towing and recovery vehicles. Defense segment designs, manufactures and sustains specialty vehicles and mobility systems for the United States Department of Defense and exports tactical wheeled vehicles to approved foreign customers. Vocational segment includes the Pierce, Maxi-Metal, McNeilus, AeroTech, IMT, Frontline Communications and Oshkosh S-Series businesses.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD (ESLT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs. In addition, it provides a range of support services. The Company's activities include military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft and unmanned surface vessels; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer and intelligence (C4I) systems; intelligence and cyber systems; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems, and various commercial activities. It operates primarily in the defense and homeland security arenas.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WASTE MANAGEMENT INC (WM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Waste Management, Inc. is a provider of environmental solutions. The Company provides collection, recycling, and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout the United States and Canada. Its segments include East Tier, West Tier, Recycling Processing and Sales, WM Renewable Energy, and WM Healthcare Solutions. East Tier primarily consists of geographic areas located in the Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes region and all of Canada. The West Tier primarily includes geographic areas located in the Western U.S., including the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada. Recycling Processing and Sales includes the processing and sales of materials collected from residential, commercial, and industrial customers. WM Renewable Energy develops, operates, and promotes projects for the beneficial use of landfill gas. WM Healthcare Solutions includes Regulated Waste and Compliance Services and Secure Information Destruction services.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (WAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a global provider of value-added, technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Its Freight Segment primarily manufactures new and modernized locomotives; provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives; provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. Its Transit Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high-speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles and buses; supplies rail control and infrastructure products including electronics, signal design and engineering services.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

