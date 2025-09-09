Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/9/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The Company is also a manufacturer of medium-and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency; buses, including school, transit and coach; motorhomes, off-highway vehicles, and equipment, including energy, mining and construction applications; and defense vehicles, including tactical wheeled and tracked. The Company operates in approximately 150 countries. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. The Company also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC

DELUXE CORP (DLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deluxe Corporation is a payments and data company. Its Merchant Services segment provides electronic credit and debit card authorization and payment systems and processing services, primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses. The B2B Payments segment provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, cash application, and payment acceptance solutions, as well as integrated accounts payable disbursements, such as e-checks, Medical Payment Exchange, and Deluxe Payment Exchange+, as well as fraud and security services. Data Solutions segment provides data, analytics, and marketing services for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing, as well as financial institution profitability reporting and business incorporation services. Print segment provides printed personal and business checks, business essentials, as well as branded promotional, print, apparel, and digital storefront solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DELUXE CORP

GRIFFON CORP (GFF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Companys segments include Home and Building Products (HBP) and Consumer and Professional Products (CPP). The HBP segment conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (Clopay). Clopay is the manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. The CPP segment is a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of brands, including AMES, Hunter, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRIFFON CORP

MAXIMUS INC (MMS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maximus, Inc. is an operator of government health and human services programs and provider of technology solutions to governments. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment provides a variety of business process services (BPS), such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for United States state and local government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment delivers end-to-end solutions that help various United States federal government agencies, including program operations and management, clinical services, and technology solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment provides BPS for international governments and commercial clients. The services of this segment include health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. It also delivers services in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MAXIMUS INC

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing branded home improvement and building products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Behr paint; Delta and hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Liberty branded decorative and functional hardware, and HotSpring spas. Its segments include Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment principally includes faucets, plumbing system components and valves, showerheads and handheld showers, bath hardware and accessories, water filtration systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, spas, exercise pools, aquatic fitness systems, and saunas. The Decorative Architectural Products segment primarily includes architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories. Its products are sold primarily for repair and remodeling activity and, to a lesser extent, new home construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MASCO CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

