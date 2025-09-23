Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/23/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA (CAAP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. It operates approximately 52 airports globally in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. The Companys airports are located in Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia, and Peru. The Companys Argentine provinces serves metropolitan areas in several Argentine provinces, such as Buenos Aires, Cordoba and Mendoza and the city of Buenos Aires, tourist destinations, such as Bariloche, Mar del Plata and Iguazu, regional centers, such as Cordoba, Santa Rosa, San Luis, San Juan, La Rioja, Santiago del Estero and Catamarca and border province cities, such as Mendoza, Iguazu, Salta and Bariloche.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

OPENLANE INC (KAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPENLANE, Inc. provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with technology-driven remarketing solutions. The Company offers a digital marketplace for used vehicles, connecting sellers and buyers across North America and Europe. Its end-to-end platform supports the whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Its segments include Marketplace and Finance. Marketplace segment serves its customer base through digital marketplaces in the United States, Canada and Europe and vehicle logistics center locations across Canada. This segment includes private label remarketing solutions, which are offered to automobile manufacturers, captive finance companies and other commercial customers to offer vehicles digitally. Through Automotive Finance Corporation, the Finance segment provides short-term, inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, primarily to independent vehicle dealers throughout the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

BLUE BIRD CORP (BLBD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Bird Corporation is an independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses. The Company operates through two segments: Bus segment and Parts segment. The Bus segment includes the manufacture and assembly of buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in certain limited international markets. The Parts segment consists primarily of the purchase of parts from third parties to be sold to dealers within the Companys network and certain large fleet customers. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells three types of buses: Type C school buses, Type D school buses, and specialty buses. Its network of dealers and authorized repair centers operate over 200 locations to support the fleet across the U.S. and Canada. It maintains a parts distribution center in Delaware, Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

V2X INC (VVX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: V2X, Inc. builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments. The Company is a provider of critical mission solutions primarily to defense customers in 329 locations and 47 countries and territories worldwide. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions and critical service offerings across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Its key service offerings include high impact readiness, integrated supply chain management, assured communications, mission solutions and platform renewal and modernization. Its assured communications capabilities include full lifecycle network management, network systems installation and activation, and information assurance. Its mission solutions capabilities provide customers with full-spectrum support for logistics, infrastructure sustainment, and contingency operations around the globe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

