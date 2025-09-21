Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/21/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing branded home improvement and building products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Behr paint; Delta and hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Liberty branded decorative and functional hardware, and HotSpring spas. Its segments include Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment principally includes faucets, plumbing system components and valves, showerheads and handheld showers, bath hardware and accessories, water filtration systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, spas, exercise pools, aquatic fitness systems, and saunas. The Decorative Architectural Products segment primarily includes architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories. Its products are sold primarily for repair and remodeling activity and, to a lesser extent, new home construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MASCO CORP

MAS Guru Analysis

MAS Fundamental Analysis

CARLISLE COMPANIES INC (CSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions that enable energy efficiency in buildings. Its segments include Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT). The CCM segment produces a complete line of energy-efficient single-ply roofing products and warranted roof systems and accessories for the commercial building industry, including ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) membrane, polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. CWT segment produces building envelope solutions that drive energy efficiency and sustainability in commercial and residential applications. Its products include waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CARLISLE COMPANIES INC

CSL Guru Analysis

CSL Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.