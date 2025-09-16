Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/16/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC (ST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensata Technologies Holding plc is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products. Its Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. Its Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, water management, operator controls, charging infrastructure, renewable energy generation, green hydrogen production, and microgrid applications and markets, as well as the aerospace market, including commercial aircraft, defense, and aftermarket markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICF International, Inc. is a global consulting and technology services company. The Company provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services, analytics services, digital services, and engagement services. Its advisory services include research critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behavior. The program implementation services identify, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools. The analytics services conduct survey research and collect and analyze varieties and large volumes of data to understand critical issues and options for its clients and provide actionable business intelligence. Its digital services design, develop, and implement technology systems and business tools and cybersecurity solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

A O SMITH CORP (AOS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A. O. Smith Corporation applies technologies and solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. Both the segments manufacture and market a comprehensive line of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. Its Rest of World segment is primarily comprised of China, Europe, and India. The North America segment serves residential and commercial end markets with a range of products, including water heaters, boilers, water treatment products, and others. The Company also manufactures expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, related products and parts. Its Lochinvar brand is a residential and commercial boiler brand in the United States. Its water softener branded products and problem well water solutions include the Hague, Water-Right, Master Water, Atlantic Filter, Impact, and Water Tec brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific human resource (HR) solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, and payroll services. Its suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time and attendance. Its HR solutions include HR consulting expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, technology platform, and contractor and global workforce support. Its administrative services offering (ASO) services include payroll processing, benefits management, HR administration and compliance management to provide human capital management (HCM) solutions that its clients can tailor dynamically over time based on their needs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

