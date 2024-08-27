Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/27/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC (ST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensata Technologies Holding plc is an industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products. The Company's segments include Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road (HVOR) industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. The Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), water management, operator controls, charging infrastructure, renewable energy generation, green hydrogen production, commercial aircraft, defense, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

BLUE BIRD CORP (BLBD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Bird Corporation is an independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The Company is focused on designing, engineering and manufacturing electric and low-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric-powered buses in operation. The Company operates through two segments: Bus segment and Parts segment. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada and in certain limited international markets. The Parts segment consists of the purchase of parts from third parties to be sold to dealers within the Company's network and certain large fleet customers. It also provides alternative powered product offerings with its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered, and all-electric-powered school buses. It sells its buses and parts through a network of United States and Canadian dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BLUE BIRD CORP

HYSTER-YALE INC (HY) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hyster-Yale, Inc., formerly Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. The Company's business segments include Lift Trucks, Attachments and Fuel Cells. The Hyster-Yale Maximal brand provides trucks for customers requiring fundamental lift truck performance. The Lift Truck segment is focused on fuel cell-powered battery box replacements and integrated fuel cell engine solutions. Hyster- Yale's attachment subsidiary, Bolzoni S.p.A., is a producer of attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo and Meyer brand names. The Fuel Cell business, Nuvera Fuel Cells, is an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HYSTER-YALE INC

DELUXE CORP (DLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deluxe Corporation is a payments and data company. The Company's segments include Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print. The Merchant Services segment provides electronic credit and debit card authorization and payment systems and processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses. The B2B Payments segment provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management, as well as fraud and security services and Deluxe Payment Exchange. The Data Solutions segment provides data-driven marketing solutions, including digital engagement, financial institution profitability reporting and account switching tools, and business incorporation services. The Print segment provides printed personal and business checks, printed business forms, business accessories and promotional products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DELUXE CORP

APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC (APOG) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is a provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and high-performance glass and acrylic products used for preservation, energy conservation, and enhanced viewing. The Company's segments include Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical (LSO). Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings. Architectural Glass segment coats and fabricates high-performance glass used in custom window and wall systems on non-residential buildings. Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. LSO segment manufactures high-performance glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

