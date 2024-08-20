Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/20/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ATKORE INC (ATKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atkore Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications and solar applications. The Company's segments include electrical, and safety and infrastructure. The electrical segment manufactures products used in the construction of electrical power systems, including conduit, cable and installation accessories, and serves contractors in partnership with the electrical wholesale channel. The safety and infrastructure segment designs and manufactures solutions, including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security and cable management for the protection of infrastructure. These solutions are marketed to contractors, original equipment manufacturers and end users. Its products and services include Toggle Dropdown, Conduit, Traffic Products and Cable Tray Systems. It manufactures products in approximately 49 facilities and operates a total of 7.5 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space in eight countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (JBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus International Group, Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions. It operates through two geographic segments: Janus North America and Janus International. The Janus North America segment is comprised of all the other entities, including Janus International Group, LLC, Betco, Inc., Noke, Inc., Asta Industries, Inc., DBCI, LLC, Access Control Technologies, LLC, Janus Door, LLC, and Steel Door Depot.com, LLC. The Janus International segment is comprised of Janus International Europe Holdings Ltd. (UK). Its production and sales are in Europe and Australia. It provides facility and door automation and access control technologies, roll up and swing doors, hallway systems and relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures (MASS) units. It is comprised of three sales channels, including New Construction-Self-storage, R3-Self-storage, and Commercial and Other. It also provides terminal maintenance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

NEXTRACKER INC (NXT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nextracker Inc. is a provider of integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. Its products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Its products include NX Horizon, NX Gemini, TrueCapture, and NX Navigator. Its solutions include Bifacial PV modules, Large Format Modules, and First Solar Series 6 (FSLR6) Modules. NX Horizon is a one-in-portrait (1P) smart solar tracker system that delivers the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE). NX Gemini is its two-in-portrait (2P) format tracker which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam. TrueCapture is its flagship software offering, which is a self-adjusting tracker control system that uses machine learning to enhance solar power plant energy yield. It has operations in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India, Australia, the Middle East and Brazil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION (WNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. The Company designs and manufactures products including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, transportation, logistics, and distribution industry parts and services, and specialty food grade processing equipment. The Company's Transportation Solutions (TS) segment comprises the design and manufacturing operations for the Company's transportation-related equipment and products. This includes dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers and truck-mounted tanks, truck-mounted dry and refrigerated truck bodies and EcoNex technology products. Its Parts & Services (P&S) segment is comprised of the Company's parts and services businesses as well as the upfitting component of truck bodies business. It also includes DuraPlate composite panels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

3M CO (MMM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 3M Company is a diversified technology company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of a variety of products and services. The Company's segments include Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, and Consumer. Its Safety and Industrial segment include abrasives, automotive aftermarket, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, personal safety, roofing granules, and industrial adhesives and tapes. This segment offers collision repair and paint spray products, and reclosable fasteners, tapes and label materials for durable goods. Its Transportation and Electronics segment includes advanced materials, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions, and transportation safety. Its Consumer segment includes consumer and home improvement markets, home and auto care, and stationery and office. Its brands include 3M Cubitron II abrasives, Scotch-Brite, Filtrete, Command, Scotchgard, Post-it and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

