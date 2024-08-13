Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/13/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions. Its segments include Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment offers temperature and humidity control, thermal water and air solutions, as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. The ADI Global Distribution segment distributes low-voltage security products, including security and life safety, access control and video products, and participates in the related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, and data communications. ADI Global Distribution segment and Snap One provide integrators a selection of both third-party product offerings through a physical branch footprint augmented by digital capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DXP ENTERPRISES INC (DXPE) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a products and service distributor that offers solutions to industrial customers. It provides pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services. It has three segments: Service Centers (SC), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS) and Supply Chain Services (SCS). SC segment is engaged in providing MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities, to a variety of customers serving varied end markets with the ability to provide same day delivery. IPS segment provides integrated, custom pump skid packages, pump remanufacturing and manufactures branded private label pumps. SCS segment provides fully outsourced MRO solutions for sourcing MRO products, including inventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement services, and customized reporting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CRANE NXT CO (CXT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane NXT, Co. is an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. The Company operates through two segments: Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and Security and Authentication Technologies. The CPI segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive and proprietary core capabilities with various detection and sensing technologies for applications, including verification and authentication of payment transactions. The Security and Authentication Technologies segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods and industrial products. The Security and Authentication Technologies segment also provides brand protection and authentication solutions. The Company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Germany, Sweden, and Malta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

