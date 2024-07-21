Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. (BLDR) is a large-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. The Company offer an integrated solution to its customers by providing manufacturing, supply, and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include its factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels, vinyl windows, custom millwork, and trim, as well as engineered wood that it designs, cuts, and assembles specifically for each home. The Company's full range of construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell constructions. The Company also assembles interior and exterior doors into pre-hung units. It supplies its customers with a broad offering of professional grade building products, such as dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods and various window, and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

NEXTRACKER INC (NXT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nextracker Inc. is a provider of integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. Its products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Its products include NX Horizon, NX Gemini, TrueCapture, and NX Navigator. Its solutions include Bifacial PV modules, Large Format Modules, and First Solar Series 6 (FSLR6) Modules. NX Horizon is a one-in-portrait (1P) smart solar tracker system that delivers the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE). NX Gemini is its two-in-portrait (2P) format tracker which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam. TrueCapture is its flagship software offering, which is a self-adjusting tracker control system that uses machine learning to enhance solar power plant energy yield. It has operations in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India, Australia, the Middle East and Brazil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CATERPILLAR INC. (CAT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caterpillar Inc. is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three primary segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. The Construction Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in mining, heavy construction and quarry and aggregates. The Energy & Transportation segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using reciprocating engines, turbines, diesel-electric locomotives, and related services across industries serving oil and gas, power generation, industrial and transportation applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

