Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/1/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA (CAAP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. It operates approximately 52 airports globally in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. The Companys airports are located in Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia, and Peru. The Companys Argentine provinces serves metropolitan areas in several Argentine provinces, such as Buenos Aires, Cordoba and Mendoza and the city of Buenos Aires, tourist destinations, such as Bariloche, Mar del Plata and Iguazu, regional centers, such as Cordoba, Santa Rosa, San Luis, San Juan, La Rioja, Santiago del Estero and Catamarca and border province cities, such as Mendoza, Iguazu, Salta and Bariloche.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS SA

CAAP Guru Analysis

CAAP Fundamental Analysis

BLUE BIRD CORP (BLBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Bird Corporation is an independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses. The Company operates through two segments: Bus segment and Parts segment. The Bus segment includes the manufacture and assembly of buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in certain limited international markets. The Parts segment consists primarily of the purchase of parts from third parties to be sold to dealers within the Companys network and certain large fleet customers. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells three types of buses: Type C school buses, Type D school buses, and specialty buses. Its network of dealers and authorized repair centers operate over 200 locations to support the fleet across the U.S. and Canada. It maintains a parts distribution center in Delaware, Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BLUE BIRD CORP

BLBD Guru Analysis

BLBD Fundamental Analysis

OPENLANE INC (KAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPENLANE, Inc. provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with technology-driven remarketing solutions. It offers a digital marketplace for used vehicles, connecting sellers and buyers across North America and Europe. The Company's end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. The Companys segments include Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment serves a domestic and international customer base through digital marketplaces for wholesale vehicles that allow the buyers to inspect and compare vehicles. Its marketplace offerings allow it to offer vehicles for sale from any location. Digital marketplace sales are initiated online and include OPENLANE US, OPENLANE Canada and OPENLANE Europe sales. The Finance segment provides short-term, inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, primarily to independent dealer customers throughout the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OPENLANE INC

KAR Guru Analysis

KAR Fundamental Analysis

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing branded home improvement and building products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Behr paint; Delta and hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Liberty branded decorative and functional hardware, and HotSpring spas. Its segments include Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment principally includes faucets, plumbing system components and valves, showerheads and handheld showers, bath hardware and accessories, water filtration systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, spas, exercise pools, aquatic fitness systems, and saunas. The Decorative Architectural Products segment primarily includes architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories. Its products are sold primarily for repair and remodeling activity and, to a lesser extent, new home construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MASCO CORP

MAS Guru Analysis

MAS Fundamental Analysis

BRADY CORP (BRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brady Corporation is a global manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. It markets, sells and distributes a range of identification and safety products and solutions across product categories: Product identification, Wire identification, Healthcare identification, and People identification. Product identification includes materials, printing systems, radio frequency identification and barcode scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, and asset tracking labels, among others. Wire identification includes handheld printers, wire markers, sleeves and tags. Healthcare identification includes wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products used in hospital, laboratory, and other healthcare settings for tracking and improving the safety of patients. People identification includes name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BRADY CORP

BRC Guru Analysis

BRC Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.