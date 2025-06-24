Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/24/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ASGN INC (ASGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASGN Incorporated is a provider of information technology (IT) services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial segment provides a spectrum of IT services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and large mid-market clients. Growth in this segment is being driven by digital transformation and innovation requirements, including that of AI, workforce mobilization, and modern enterprise needs across five industry verticals: Financial Services, Consumer and Industrial, Technology, Media, and Telecom, Healthcare, and Business and Government Services. The Federal Government segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, AI/ML, application, and digital transformation to agencies in both the public and private sectors. The segment provides services under time-and-materials, cost-reimbursable, and firm-fixed-price contracts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC (ST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensata Technologies Holding plc is a global industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products. Its Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. Its Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, water management, operator controls, charging infrastructure, renewable energy generation, green hydrogen production, and microgrid applications and markets, as well as the aerospace market, including commercial aircraft, defense, and aftermarket markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

A O SMITH CORP (AOS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A. O. Smith Corporation applies technologies and solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. Both the segments manufacture and market a comprehensive line of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. Its Rest of World segment is primarily comprised of China, Europe, and India. The North America segment serves residential and commercial end markets with a range of products, including water heaters, boilers, water treatment products, and others. The Company also manufactures expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, related products and parts. Its Lochinvar brand is a residential and commercial boiler brand in the United States. Its water softener branded products and problem well water solutions include the Hague, Water-Right, Master Water, Atlantic Filter, Impact, and Water Tec brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS INC (FBIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is focused on the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company's segments include Water, Outdoors and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks and waste disposals. The Outdoors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems; storm, screen and security doors; composite decking, railing and cladding; urethane millwork, and wide-opening exterior door systems and outdoor enclosures. This segment sells products principally in the United States and Canada. The Security segmentGs products consist of locks, safety and security devices, connected and mechanical lock out tag out solutions and electronic security products, and fire resistant safes, security containers and commercial cabinets. Its portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, SpringWell, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe and Yale residential.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HYSTER-YALE INC (HY) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hyster-Yale, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including its operating company, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HYMH), are a globally integrated company offering application-tailored lift trucks and solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers. The Company, through its subsidiary, HYMH, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. Its subsidiary, Bolzoni S.p.A. is a producer and distributor of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni, Auramo and Meyer brand names. Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, is focused on the designing, manufacturing and sale of hydrogen fuel cell stacks and engines. Its solutions include attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, as well as other power options for its lift trucks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

