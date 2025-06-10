Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/10/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CIMPRESS PLC (CMPR) is a small-cap value stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cimpress plc is focused on mass customization of printing and related products, via which it delivers volumes of individually small-sized customized orders. Its segments include Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen and All Other Businesses. The Vista segment includes Vista, the parent brand of multiple offerings, including VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Depositphotos. The PrintBrothers segment includes its druck.at, Printdeal, and WIRmachenDRUCK businesses. The Print Group segment includes its Easyflyer, Exaprint, Pixartprinting, and Tradeprint businesses. The National Pen segment includes the global operations of its National Pen business, which manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparel and gifts. The All Other Businesses segment includes two businesses grouped together based on materiality. Its products are marketing materials, business cards, signage, packaging and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC (ROCK) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, renewable energy, agtech, and infrastructure markets. The CompanyGs segments include Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and installation of solar racking and electrical balance systems. The Residential segment includes products such as roof and foundation ventilation products, single-point and centralized mail systems and electronic package solutions, retractable awnings and gutter guards, and rain dispersion, trims and flashings, and others. The Agtech segment provides controlled environmental agriculture solutions for growing fruits, vegetables and flowers, and supplies custom greenhouses and structural canopies for research, education, and others. The Infrastructure segment provides engineered solutions for bridges, highways and airfields, including structural bearings, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

OWENS CORNING (OC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Owens Corning provides residential and commercial building products. The Company has four segments: Roofing, Insulation, Doors and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells residential roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials and roofing components primarily used in residential and commercial construction. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, spray foam insulation, foam sheathing and accessories. It also manufactures and sells glass fiber pipe insulation, energy-efficient flexible duct media, and others. The Doors segment manufactures and sells interior and exterior doors and door systems primarily used in residential construction. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber. Glass reinforcement materials are also used by the Composites segment to manufacture and sell high-value applications in the form of non-wovens, fabrics and composite lumber.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. The CompanyGs segments include Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment offers temperature and humidity control, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection, home safety products, residential and small business security products, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. The ADI Global Distribution segment distributes low-voltage products including security, fire, and access control, and participates significantly in the broader related markets of smart home, residential audiovisual, professional audiovisual, power management, networking, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CRANE NXT CO (CXT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane NXT, Co. is an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. The CompanyGs segments include Crane Payment Innovations (CPI), and Security and Authentication Technologies (SAT). The CPI segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive and proprietary core capabilities with various detection and sensing technologies for applications including verification and authentication of payment transactions. The CPI segment also provides advanced automation solutions, and processing systems, field service solutions, and remote diagnostics and productivity software solutions. The SAT segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products. The SAT segment also provides brand protection, authentication solutions, and digital content protection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

