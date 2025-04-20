Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

POWELL INDUSTRIES INC (POWL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Powell Industries, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distributes, controls and monitors the flow of electrical energy and provides protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. The CompanyGs principal products include integrated power control room substations (PCRs), custom-engineered modules, electrical houses (E-Houses), traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches and bus duct systems. Its products are designed for application in voltages ranging from approximately 480 volts to 38,000 volts. It serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets, electric utility market, commercial and other industrial markets. It also provides products and services to the light rail traction power market and other markets that include universities and government entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POWELL INDUSTRIES INC

POWL Guru Analysis

POWL Fundamental Analysis

A O SMITH CORP (AOS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A. O. Smith Corporation applies technologies and solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. Both the segments manufacture and market a comprehensive line of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. Its Rest of World segment is primarily comprised of China, Europe, and India. The North America segment serves residential and commercial end markets with a range of products, including water heaters, boilers, water treatment products, and others. The Company also manufactures expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, related products and parts. Its Lochinvar brand is a residential and commercial boiler brand in the United States. Its water softener branded products and problem well water solutions include the Hague, Water-Right, Master Water, Atlantic Filter, Impact, and Water Tec brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of A O SMITH CORP

AOS Guru Analysis

AOS Fundamental Analysis

EMCOR GROUP INC (EME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor. The Company provides mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. Its services are provided to a range of commercial, technology, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, utility, and institutional customers through approximately 100 operating subsidiaries. Such operating subsidiaries are organized into the various reportable segments, including United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services primarily involve the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to roadway and transit lighting and signaling and fiber optic lines, and fire protection and suppression systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EMCOR GROUP INC

EME Guru Analysis

EME Fundamental Analysis

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. (BLDR) is a large-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a supplier of structural building products, value-added components and services to the professional market for single-family and multi-family construction and repair and remodeling. The Company provides customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery, and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. The Company groups its building products and services into four product categories: Manufactured Products; Windows, Doors and Millwork; Specialty Building Products and Services, and Lumber and Lumber Sheet Goods. Its manufactured products are factory-built substitutes for job-site framing and include wood floor and roof trusses, wall panels and engineered wood. Its specialty building products and services consist of various products, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trim, metal studs, cement and insulation. The Company operates in approximately 43 states with 590 locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.

BLDR Guru Analysis

BLDR Fundamental Analysis

CATERPILLAR INC (CAT) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caterpillar Inc. is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its various segments, namely Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. The Construction Industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction applications. The Resource Industries segment develops and manufactures high productivity equipment for both surface and underground mining operations, as well as provide hydraulic systems, electronics and software for its machines and engines. The Energy & Transportation segment offers product and services that includes reciprocating engines, generator sets, integrated systems and solutions, turbines and turbine-related services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CATERPILLAR INC

CAT Guru Analysis

CAT Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.