Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/15/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

STEELCASE INC (SCS) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steelcase Inc. is engaged in furnishing the work experience in office environments. The Company, through its brands Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, Designtex, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System and Viccarbe, offers a comprehensive portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services designed to help customers create workplaces. Its furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches and tables and complementary products such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power and screens. Its seating products include task chairs that are ergonomic, seating that can be used in collaborative environments and casual settings, and specialty seating for specific vertical markets such as education and healthcare. Its interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and free-standing architectural pods. Its services include workplace strategy consulting, lease origination services and furniture and asset management.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CRANE NXT CO (CXT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane NXT, Co. is an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. The CompanyG segments include Crane Payment Innovations (CPI), and Security and Authentication Technologies. The CPI segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive and proprietary core capabilities with various detection and sensing technologies for applications, including verification and authentication of payment transactions. The Security and Authentication Technologies segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods and industrial products. The Security and Authentication Technologies segment also provides brand protection and authentication solutions. Its Smart Packaging technology provides secure digitization of physical products through secure marking and smartphone authentication.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CIMPRESS PLC (CMPR) is a small-cap value stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cimpress plc is focused on mass customization of printing and related products, via which it delivers volumes of individually small-sized customized orders. Its segments include Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen and All Other Businesses. The Vista segment includes Vista, the parent brand of multiple offerings, including VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Depositphotos. The PrintBrothers segment includes its druck.at, Printdeal, and WIRmachenDRUCK businesses. The Print Group segment includes its Easyflyer, Exaprint, Pixartprinting, and Tradeprint businesses. The National Pen segment includes the global operations of its National Pen business, which manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparel and gifts. The All Other Businesses segment includes two businesses grouped together based on materiality. Its products are marketing materials, business cards, signage, packaging and others.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven sensing and controls products and solutions for residential and commercial end-markets. The CompanyGs segments include Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment offers temperature and humidity control, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection, home safety products, residential and small business security products, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. The ADI Global Distribution segment distributes low-voltage products including security, fire, and access control, and participates significantly in the broader related markets of smart home, residential audiovisual, professional audiovisual, power management, networking, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC (VMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valmont Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of products and services for the infrastructure and agricultural markets. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of five primary product lines: Utility; Lighting and Transportation (L&T); Coatings; Telecommunications, and Solar. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. The Company manufactures and distributes center pivot and lateral move irrigation equipment, along with service parts under its Valley brand.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.