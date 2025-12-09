Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/9/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific human resource (HR) solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, and payroll services. Its suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time and attendance. Its HR solutions include HR consulting expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, technology platform, and contractor and global workforce support. Its administrative services offering (ASO) services include payroll processing, benefits management, HR administration and compliance management to provide human capital management (HCM) solutions that its clients can tailor dynamically over time based on their needs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

TASKUS INC (TASK) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TaskUs, Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services and customer experience, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. The Company's global, omnichannel delivery model is focused on providing its clients with three key services: Digital Customer Experience (Digital CX), Trust + Safety, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services. Its Digital CX solutions include omnichannel customer care, learning experience, new product or market launches, sales and customer acquisition, and TaskUs Digital CX Consulting. Its Trust + Safety service consists of two primary areas of service: content moderation and financial crimes + compliance. Its artificial intelligence services solutions include large language model support, data quality services, AI deployment management in the field, and data collection services. It serves clients in various sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, food delivery and ridesharing, technology, financial services and healthcare.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP (OTIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Otis Worldwide Corporation is an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. The Companys segments include New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, and escalators and moving walkways for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its elevator and escalator solutions include Gen2, Gen3, Gen360 and SkyRise. Through its Service segment, it performs maintenance and repair services, and modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Through its network of service sales personnel, it sells its services directly to customers in all significant elevator and escalator verticals around the world. It serves customers in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The SkyRise advanced elevator platform combines cutting-edge technologies and precision engineering to deliver solutions for residential, commercial and mixed-use skyscrapers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TETRA TECH INC (TTEK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tetra Tech, Inc. is a global provider of consulting and engineering services that is focused on water, environment and sustainable infrastructure. It provides solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. It operates through two segments: Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). Its GSG segment provides consulting and engineering services primarily to United States (U.S.) government clients and international development agencies worldwide. CIG segment primarily provides consulting and engineering services to U.S. commercial clients and international clients that include both commercial and government sectors. Its CIG segment also provides sustainable infrastructure and related environmental, engineering and project management services to commercial and local government clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HNI CORP (HNI) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HNI Corporation is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products. Its Workplace Furnishings segment is a designer and provider of commercial furnishings. Workplace furnishings include furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, architectural products, ancillary products, and hospitality products. Its Residential Building Products segment is a manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. These products are sold through a national system of independent dealers and distributors, as well as corporation-owned installed distribution and retail outlets. Its brands include HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Dstyle, Gunlocke, Kimball, HBF, HBF Textiles, Interwoven, David Edward, and others. It exports select products through its export subsidiary to North America, principally the Caribbean, Latin America, and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

