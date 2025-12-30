Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/30/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The Company is also a manufacturer of medium-and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency; buses, including school, transit and coach; motorhomes, off-highway vehicles, and equipment, including energy, mining and construction applications; and defense vehicles, including tactical wheeled and tracked. The Company operates in approximately 150 countries. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. The Company also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC

ALSN Guru Analysis

ALSN Fundamental Analysis

GRIFFON CORP (GFF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Companys segments include Home and Building Products (HBP) and Consumer and Professional Products (CPP). The HBP segment conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (Clopay). Clopay is the manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. The CPP segment is a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of brands, including AMES, Hunter, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRIFFON CORP

GFF Guru Analysis

GFF Fundamental Analysis

DELUXE CORP (DLX) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deluxe Corporation is a payments and data company. Its Merchant Services segment provides electronic credit and debit card authorization and payment systems and processing services, primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses. The B2B Payments segment provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, cash application, and payment acceptance solutions, as well as integrated accounts payable disbursements, such as e-checks, Medical Payment Exchange, and Deluxe Payment Exchange+, as well as fraud and security services. Data Solutions segment provides data, analytics, and marketing services for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing, as well as financial institution profitability reporting and business incorporation services. Print segment provides printed personal and business checks, business essentials, as well as branded promotional, print, apparel, and digital storefront solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DELUXE CORP

DLX Guru Analysis

DLX Fundamental Analysis

PITNEY BOWES INC (PBI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pitney Bowes Inc. is a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world. The Companys SendTech Solutions segment provides clients with physical and digital shipping and mailing technology solutions and other applications to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats, as well as supplies and maintenance services for these offerings. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Pitney Bowes Bank (the Bank), it offers clients located in the United States a revolving credit solution for the purchase of postage, services and supplies and an interest-bearing deposit solution to clients who prepay postage. Its Presort Services segment is a national outsource provider of mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and marketing mail flats/bound printed matter for postal work sharing discounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PITNEY BOWES INC

PBI Guru Analysis

PBI Fundamental Analysis

GENPACT LTD (G) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genpact Limited is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. The Company leverages process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. The Company's segments include Financial Services, Consumer and Healthcare, and High Tech and Manufacturing. Its Financial Services segment covers services the Company provides to clients in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. Its core operations services for these clients include customer onboarding, customer service, collections, and others. Its Consumer and Healthcare segment covers services it provides to clients in the consumer goods, retail, life sciences and healthcare sectors. The core operations services it provides to these clients include demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, and others. The Company's High Tech and Manufacturing segment covers services it provides to clients in the high-tech hardware, high-tech software and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENPACT LTD

G Guru Analysis

G Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.