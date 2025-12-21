Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/21/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP (OTIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Otis Worldwide Corporation is an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. The Companys segments include New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, and escalators and moving walkways for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. Its elevator and escalator solutions include Gen2, Gen3, Gen360 and SkyRise. Through its Service segment, it performs maintenance and repair services, and modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Through its network of service sales personnel, it sells its services directly to customers in all significant elevator and escalator verticals around the world. It serves customers in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The SkyRise advanced elevator platform combines cutting-edge technologies and precision engineering to deliver solutions for residential, commercial and mixed-use skyscrapers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

