Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/2/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DELUXE CORP (DLX) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deluxe Corporation is a payments and data company. Its Merchant Services segment provides electronic credit and debit card authorization and payment systems and processing services, primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses. The B2B Payments segment provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, cash application, and payment acceptance solutions, as well as integrated accounts payable disbursements, such as e-checks, Medical Payment Exchange, and Deluxe Payment Exchange+, as well as fraud and security services. Data Solutions segment provides data, analytics, and marketing services for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketing, as well as financial institution profitability reporting and business incorporation services. Print segment provides printed personal and business checks, business essentials, as well as branded promotional, print, apparel, and digital storefront solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DELUXE CORP

DLX Guru Analysis

DLX Fundamental Analysis

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The Company is also a manufacturer of medium-and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency; buses, including school, transit and coach; motorhomes, off-highway vehicles, and equipment, including energy, mining and construction applications; and defense vehicles, including tactical wheeled and tracked. The Company operates in approximately 150 countries. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. The Company also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC

ALSN Guru Analysis

ALSN Fundamental Analysis

OPENLANE INC (KAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPENLANE, Inc. provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with technology-driven remarketing solutions. The Company offers a digital marketplace for used vehicles, connecting sellers and buyers across North America and Europe. Its end-to-end platform supports the whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Its segments include Marketplace and Finance. Marketplace segment serves its customer base through digital marketplaces in the United States, Canada and Europe and vehicle logistics center locations across Canada. This segment includes private label remarketing solutions, which are offered to automobile manufacturers, captive finance companies and other commercial customers to offer vehicles digitally. Through Automotive Finance Corporation, the Finance segment provides short-term, inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, primarily to independent vehicle dealers throughout the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OPENLANE INC

KAR Guru Analysis

KAR Fundamental Analysis

PITNEY BOWES INC (PBI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pitney Bowes Inc. is a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world. The Companys SendTech Solutions segment provides clients with physical and digital shipping and mailing technology solutions and other applications to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats, as well as supplies and maintenance services for these offerings. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Pitney Bowes Bank (the Bank), it offers clients located in the United States a revolving credit solution for the purchase of postage, services and supplies and an interest-bearing deposit solution to clients who prepay postage. Its Presort Services segment is a national outsource provider of mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first-class mail, marketing mail, and marketing mail flats/bound printed matter for postal work sharing discounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PITNEY BOWES INC

PBI Guru Analysis

PBI Fundamental Analysis

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distributing branded home improvement and building products. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Behr paint; Delta and hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Liberty branded decorative and functional hardware, and HotSpring spas. Its segments include Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment principally includes faucets, plumbing system components and valves, showerheads and handheld showers, bath hardware and accessories, water filtration systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, spas, exercise pools, aquatic fitness systems, and saunas. The Decorative Architectural Products segment primarily includes architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories. Its products are sold primarily for repair and remodeling activity and, to a lesser extent, new home construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MASCO CORP

MAS Guru Analysis

MAS Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.