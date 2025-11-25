Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/25/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CIMPRESS PLC (CMPR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cimpress plc is focused on mass customization of printing and related products, via which it delivers volumes of individually small-sized customized orders. Its segments include Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen and All Other Businesses. The Vista segment includes Vista, the parent brand of multiple offerings, including VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Depositphotos. The PrintBrothers segment includes its druck.at, Printdeal, and WIRmachenDRUCK businesses. The Print Group segment includes its Easyflyer, Exaprint, Pixartprinting, and Tradeprint businesses. The National Pen segment includes the global operations of its National Pen business, which manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparel and gifts. The All Other Businesses segment includes two businesses grouped together based on materiality. Its products are marketing materials, business cards, signage, packaging and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CIMPRESS PLC

CMPR Guru Analysis

CMPR Fundamental Analysis

GRIFFON CORP (GFF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Companys segments include Home and Building Products (HBP) and Consumer and Professional Products (CPP). The HBP segment conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (Clopay). Clopay is the manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. The CPP segment is a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of brands, including AMES, Hunter, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRIFFON CORP

GFF Guru Analysis

GFF Fundamental Analysis

V2X INC (VVX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: V2X, Inc. builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments. The Company is a provider of critical mission solutions primarily to defense customers in 329 locations and 47 countries and territories worldwide. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions and critical service offerings across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Its key service offerings include high impact readiness, integrated supply chain management, assured communications, mission solutions and platform renewal and modernization. Its assured communications capabilities include full lifecycle network management, network systems installation and activation, and information assurance. Its mission solutions capabilities provide customers with full-spectrum support for logistics, infrastructure sustainment, and contingency operations around the globe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of V2X INC

VVX Guru Analysis

VVX Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.