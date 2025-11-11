Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/11/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ASGN INC (ASGN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASGN Incorporated is a provider of information technology (IT) services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial segment provides a spectrum of IT services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and large mid-market clients. Growth in this segment is being driven by digital transformation and innovation requirements, including that of AI, workforce mobilization, and modern enterprise needs across five industry verticals: Financial Services, Consumer and Industrial, Technology, Media, and Telecom, Healthcare, and Business and Government Services. The Federal Government segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, AI/ML, application, and digital transformation to agencies in both the public and private sectors. The segment provides services under time-and-materials, cost-reimbursable, and firm-fixed-price contracts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TASKUS INC (TASK) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TaskUs, Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services and customer experience, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. The Company's global, omnichannel delivery model is focused on providing its clients with three key services: Digital Customer Experience (Digital CX), Trust + Safety, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services. Its Digital CX solutions include omnichannel customer care, learning experience, new product or market launches, sales and customer acquisition, and TaskUs Digital CX Consulting. Its Trust + Safety service consists of two primary areas of service: content moderation and financial crimes + compliance. Its artificial intelligence services solutions include large language model support, data quality services, AI deployment management in the field, and data collection services. It serves clients in various sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, food delivery and ridesharing, technology, financial services and healthcare.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

A O SMITH CORP (AOS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A. O. Smith Corporation applies technologies and solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. Both the segments manufacture and market a comprehensive line of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. Its Rest of World segment is primarily comprised of China, Europe, and India. The North America segment serves residential and commercial end markets with a range of products, including water heaters, boilers, water treatment products, and others. The Company also manufactures expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, related products and parts. Its Lochinvar brand is a residential and commercial boiler brand in the United States. Its water softener branded products and problem well water solutions include the Hague, Water-Right, Master Water, Atlantic Filter, Impact, and Water Tec brands.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HNI CORP (HNI) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HNI Corporation is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products. Its Workplace Furnishings segment is a designer and provider of commercial furnishings. Workplace furnishings include furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, architectural products, ancillary products, and hospitality products. Its Residential Building Products segment is a manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. These products are sold through a national system of independent dealers and distributors, as well as corporation-owned installed distribution and retail outlets. Its brands include HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Dstyle, Gunlocke, Kimball, HBF, HBF Textiles, Interwoven, David Edward, and others. It exports select products through its export subsidiary to North America, principally the Caribbean, Latin America, and Mexico.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICF International, Inc. is a global consulting and technology services company. The Company provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services, analytics services, digital services, and engagement services. Its advisory services include research critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behavior. The program implementation services identify, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools. The analytics services conduct survey research and collect and analyze varieties and large volumes of data to understand critical issues and options for its clients and provide actionable business intelligence. Its digital services design, develop, and implement technology systems and business tools and cybersecurity solutions.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

