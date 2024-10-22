Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/22/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BLUE BIRD CORP (BLBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Bird Corporation is an independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The Company is focused on designing, engineering and manufacturing electric and low-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric-powered buses in operation. The Company operates through two segments: Bus segment and Parts segment. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada and in certain limited international markets. The Parts segment consists of the purchase of parts from third parties to be sold to dealers within the Company's network and certain large fleet customers. It also provides alternative powered product offerings with its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered, and all-electric-powered school buses. It sells its buses and parts through a network of United States and Canadian dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BLUE BIRD CORP

BLBD Guru Analysis

BLBD Fundamental Analysis

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC (ST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sensata Technologies Holding plc is an industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products. The Company's segments include Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road (HVOR) industries through its development and manufacture of sensors, high-voltage solutions (electrical protection components), and other solutions. The Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacture of a portfolio of application specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a range of industrial markets, including the appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), water management, operator controls, charging infrastructure, renewable energy generation, green hydrogen production, commercial aircraft, defense, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC

ST Guru Analysis

ST Fundamental Analysis

HYSTER-YALE INC (HY) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hyster-Yale, Inc., formerly Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks, attachments, aftermarket parts and technology solutions marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. The Company's business segments include Lift Trucks, Attachments and Fuel Cells. The Hyster-Yale Maximal brand provides trucks for customers requiring fundamental lift truck performance. The Lift Truck segment is focused on fuel cell-powered battery box replacements and integrated fuel cell engine solutions. Hyster- Yale's attachment subsidiary, Bolzoni S.p.A., is a producer of attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo and Meyer brand names. The Fuel Cell business, Nuvera Fuel Cells, is an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HYSTER-YALE INC

HY Guru Analysis

HY Fundamental Analysis

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION (WNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. The Company designs and manufactures products including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, transportation, logistics, and distribution industry parts and services, and specialty food grade processing equipment. The Company's Transportation Solutions (TS) segment comprises the design and manufacturing operations for the Company's transportation-related equipment and products. This includes dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers and truck-mounted tanks, truck-mounted dry and refrigerated truck bodies and EcoNex technology products. Its Parts & Services (P&S) segment is comprised of the Company's parts and services businesses as well as the upfitting component of truck bodies business. It also includes DuraPlate composite panels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

WNC Guru Analysis

WNC Fundamental Analysis

DELUXE CORP (DLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deluxe Corporation is a payments and data company. The Company's segments include Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print. The Merchant Services segment provides electronic credit and debit card authorization and payment systems and processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses. The B2B Payments segment provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management, as well as fraud and security services and Deluxe Payment Exchange. The Data Solutions segment provides data-driven marketing solutions, including digital engagement, financial institution profitability reporting and account switching tools, and business incorporation services. The Print segment provides printed personal and business checks, printed business forms, business accessories and promotional products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DELUXE CORP

DLX Guru Analysis

DLX Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.